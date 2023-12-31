Indian sports news wrap, December 31

SQUASH

Anahat leads dominant Indian run at Scottish Junior Open squash

Talented teenager Anahat Singh led a dominant Indian performance at the 2023 Scottish Junior Open squash held in Edinburgh between December 28 and 30, bagging the girls’ under-19 title with a 11-6, 11-1, 11-5 victory over home favourite Robyn McAlpine in the final.

It capped off a spectacular year for Delhi’s Anahat, who recorded the under-19 and senior National championship double and won mixed doubles bronze along with Abhay Singh both at the Asian Games and the inaugural Asian Mixed Doubles Championships.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

Meanwhile, India’s Subhash Choudhary rallied to beat compatriot Shiven Agarwal 5-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-8, 11-5 in the boys’ under-15 final, while Shresht Iyer beat Shreyansh Jah 11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 11-8 in an all-Indian boys’ under-13 final.

Top-seeded Indian Aadya Budhia displayed resilience in beating Malaysia’s Niea Chew 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9 in the girls’ under-13 final, while top seed Prabhav Bajoria beat second seed Aaditya Shah 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 in an all-Indian boys’ under-11 final. Divyanshi Jain finished runner-up in the girls’ under-11 category.

Almost 200 players from over 30 countries took part in the event.

-Team Sportstar