Indian sports news wrap, December 31

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on December 30.

Published : Dec 31, 2023 11:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian squash contingent that participated in the Scottish Junior Open.
The Indian squash contingent that participated in the Scottish Junior Open. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

SQUASH

Anahat leads dominant Indian run at Scottish Junior Open squash

Talented teenager Anahat Singh led a dominant Indian performance at the 2023 Scottish Junior Open squash held in Edinburgh between December 28 and 30, bagging the girls’ under-19 title with a 11-6, 11-1, 11-5 victory over home favourite Robyn McAlpine in the final.

It capped off a spectacular year for Delhi’s Anahat, who recorded the under-19 and senior National championship double and won mixed doubles bronze along with Abhay Singh both at the Asian Games and the inaugural Asian Mixed Doubles Championships.

Meanwhile, India’s Subhash Choudhary rallied to beat compatriot Shiven Agarwal 5-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-8, 11-5 in the boys’ under-15 final, while Shresht Iyer beat Shreyansh Jah 11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 11-8 in an all-Indian boys’ under-13 final.

Top-seeded Indian Aadya Budhia displayed resilience in beating Malaysia’s Niea Chew 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9 in the girls’ under-13 final, while top seed Prabhav Bajoria beat second seed Aaditya Shah 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 in an all-Indian boys’ under-11 final. Divyanshi Jain finished runner-up in the girls’ under-11 category.

Almost 200 players from over 30 countries took part in the event.

-Team Sportstar

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
