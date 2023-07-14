MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, July 14: Atwal shoots 72 in Senior PGA Tour

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on July 14.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 17:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arjun Atwal became the only Indian to win on the PGA TOUR when he claimed the 2010 Wyndham Championship title.
Arjun Atwal became the only Indian to win on the PGA TOUR when he claimed the 2010 Wyndham Championship title. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Arjun Atwal became the only Indian to win on the PGA TOUR when he claimed the 2010 Wyndham Championship title. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

GOLF

Atwal shoots 72 to be 29th in Senior PGA Tour

India’s Arjun Atwal overcame an early double bogey to manage a card of two-over 72 in the first round of the USD 3.5 million Kaulig Companies Championship in Ohio.

The Indian, playing his maiden season on the Seniors Tour for over 50s, was lying Tied-29th as the field was led by Steve Stricker and Harrison Frazar, who carded five-under 65 each.

Atwal, who finished T-11 in his first Senior start at Invited Celebrity Classic and was then T-49 in his first Senior Major, the Senior PGA, started with a double bogey on Par-4 first.

He then had three pairs of a birdie and a bogey on successive holes as he finished at 2-over 72 at Senior Tour’s fourth Major of the year.

Atwal became the only Indian to win on the PGA TOUR when he claimed the 2010 Wyndham Championship title.

Rookie Stewart Cink, making his second start on PGA TOUR Champions, sits in third after shooting four-under 66.

The 46-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Bernhard Langer, a three-time winner of the Kaulig Companies Championship (2014, 2015, 2016), opened with one-over 71 and sits at T20.

The World Golf Hall of Fame member played his first five holes three-under before carding four bogeys over his final 13 holes.

Two-time Kaulig Companies Championship winner (2020, 2022) Jerry Kelly also sits at T20 after opening with one-over 71.

The Kaulig Companies Championship is one of the PGA Tour Champions’ major events.

-PTI

