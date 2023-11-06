Indian sports news wrap, November 6

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 6.
BRIDGE
A young team from Poland, Azs Buboslavia, beat Formidables 112.5 to 96 to clinch the Team of four Gold trophy in the 20th HCL International bridge championship at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel here on Sunday.
The champion team of Kamil Nowak, Piotr Marcinowski, Jakub Patreuha and Patryk Patreuha won a cash prize of Rs.44,00,000, in lifting the Naresh Tandan trophy.
“We have finished runner-up for the second time”, said Kiran Nadar, leader of the Formidables team, and Chairperson of the organising committee. She was particularly pleased with the response from foreign participants and hoped that more foreigners would come in future events and help lift the quality of game further in the country, in the biggest prize money event in the world.
She also announced that HCL was open to hosting the World Championship which it had last conducted in Chennai in 2015. And that her dream was to introduce bridge in schools. The runner-up team collected Rs.24,00,000 in prize money.
The Team of four silver title was won by the Indian team of Standard Plus, and it pocketed Rs.16,00,000. The runner-up Shiv Shakti got Rs.9,60,000. There was prize money till the 16th spot in these two events, for a combined prize pool of 1.72 crore rupees.
There were also many pairs events offering a total prize purse of about a crore rupees.
The results (final):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
