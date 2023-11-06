MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, November 6

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 6.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 16:24 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kiran Nadar presents the Naresh Tandan trophy to the champion team from Poland, Azs Buboslavia, in the HCL Bridge championship in Delhi on Sunday.
Kiran Nadar presents the Naresh Tandan trophy to the champion team from Poland, Azs Buboslavia, in the HCL Bridge championship in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.
infoIcon

Kiran Nadar presents the Naresh Tandan trophy to the champion team from Poland, Azs Buboslavia, in the HCL Bridge championship in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 6.

BRIDGE

A young team from Poland, Azs Buboslavia, beat Formidables 112.5 to 96 to clinch the Team of four Gold trophy in the 20th HCL International bridge championship at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel here on Sunday.

The champion team of Kamil Nowak, Piotr Marcinowski, Jakub Patreuha and Patryk Patreuha won a cash prize of Rs.44,00,000, in lifting the Naresh Tandan trophy.

“We have finished runner-up for the second time”, said Kiran Nadar, leader of the Formidables team, and Chairperson of the organising committee. She was particularly pleased with the response from foreign participants and hoped that more foreigners would come in future events and help lift the quality of game further in the country, in the biggest prize money event in the world.

She also announced that HCL was open to hosting the World Championship which it had last conducted in Chennai in 2015. And that her dream was to introduce bridge in schools. The runner-up team collected Rs.24,00,000 in prize money.

The Team of four silver title was won by the Indian team of Standard Plus, and it pocketed Rs.16,00,000. The runner-up Shiv Shakti got Rs.9,60,000. There was prize money till the 16th spot in these two events, for a combined prize pool of 1.72 crore rupees.

There were also many pairs events offering a total prize purse of about a crore rupees.

The results (final):
Team of four gold (final): Azs Buboslavia, Poland (Kamil Nowak, Piotr Marcinowski, Jakub Patreuha, Patryk Patreuha) bt Formidables (Kiran Nadar, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Rajeshwar Tewari, Sumit Mukherjee, Kaustabh Nandi, Sagnik Roy) 112.5 - 96.
Third place: Poland bt Hemant Jalan 144.5 - 93.
Team of four Silver (final): Standard Plus (Rajeev S, Sukumaran Rajeev, Sahirudeen, Asok Jose lean, Ranga Khadioya, Nizamudeean Shahul Hamid, Franz Mundaden) bt Shiv Shakti (Goutam Chatterjee, Sanjit Bhattacharjee, Sanjib Ganguly, Prabir Kumar Thakur, Manoj Kumar Dey Tapan Kumar Bhattacharya) 98 - 74.
Third place: ICSA Coolers bt Mind Crusaders 93-69.
Open MP pairs gold: 1. Boye Brogeland & Christian Bakke 437.3; 2. Julian Stefanov & Vladimir Mihov 428.9; 3. Jerry Stamatov & Ivan Nanev 410.1.
Open MP pairs silver: 1. Mukund Jagannathan & Gautam Biswas 366.8; 2. RG Bhiwandkar & Subhash Dhakras 345.3; 3. Priya Sinha & Koushik Mukherjee 332.5.
IMP pairs: 1. Binod Kumar Shaw & Sanjit Dey; 2. Mithun Mukherjee & Soumya Das; 3. Rashebul Hassan & Md. Amirul Islam.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

