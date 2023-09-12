Indian sports news wrap, September 12

FOOTBALL

Subroto Cup football to take place from September 19

Bengaluru has been added to the list of host cities for the upcoming edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, to be held from September 19 to October 23 at three venues.

The oldest national inter-school football tournament was earlier held in Delhi and Gurugram.

While the Under-17 junior boys and girls tournaments will be held in Delhi-NCR, the Under-14 sub-junior boys competition will be played at the ASC Centre, the Air Force School, Jalahalli and the Air Force School, Yehalanka in Bengaluru.

In Delhi-NCR, the matches will be played at the Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground (Delhi), Subroto Football Ground (Delhi) and the GD Goenka School (Gurugram).

A total of 109 teams from 27 states and Union Territories will participate in three categories. Teams from Bangladesh and Nepal will add foreign flavour with over 180 matches scheduled to be played.

-PTI

TENNIS

ITF junior: Dhruv Sachdeva knocked out fifth seed Kashit Nagrale

Qualifier Dhruv Sachdeva knocked out fifth seed Kashit Nagrale 7-6(3), 3-6, 7-6(5) in the boys’ pre-quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Ahmedabad City Foundation courts on Tuesday.

In the girls section, Yashika Shokeen overcame a slow start to beat Suhani Gaur 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Results Boys: Vraj Gohil bt Dreek Saha 6-2, 6-2; Tanishq Jadhav bt Debarshi Sen 7-5, 3-6, 6-3; Aniketh Venkataraman bt Panshul Uboveja 6-4, 6-1; Tanay Sharma bt Perawat Sukjai (Tha) 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2; Smit Patel bt Parth Deorukhakar 7-6(7), 6-2; Pranav Korade bt Prabir Chavda 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-1; Naishik Ganagama bt M Diganth 5-7, 7-5, 6-3; Tavish Pahwa bt Aashravya Mehra 7-5, 6-3; Dhruv Sachdeva bt Kashit Nagrale 7-6(3), 3-6, 7-6(5); Mahit Mekala bt Srivaant Mummadi 6-0, 6-0; Praneel Sharma bt Harsh Fogaat 6-2, 6-2; Vatsal Manikantan bt Ayan Shetty 6-2, 6-3; Daksh Kukreti bt Adity Mor 7-5, 6-1; Anurag Kallambella bt Parv Patel 7-6(2), 6-3; Aum Parikh bt Thirumurugan Viswanathan 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Samarth Sahita bt Kanishk Jetley 6-1, 6-4. Girls: Prisha Shinde bt Devashree Mahadeshwar 6-2, 6-1; Pehal Kharadkar bt Shagun Kumari 6-1, 6-1; Anushka Bhola bt Siya Prasade 6-3, 6-2; Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan bt Pal Upadhyay 6-1, 6-1; Priyanka Rana (USA) bt Devanshi Gohil 6-1, 6-0; Saily Thakkar bt Divya Sharma 6-1, 6-1; Kashvi Sunil bt Angel Patel 7-6(3), 6-2; Ishi Maheshwari bt Danica Fernando 6-3, 6-0; Avani Chitale bt Mandagalla Princy 6-0, 6-4; Ruma Gaikaiwari bt D Prabhudesai 6-2, 7-5; Yashika Shokeen bt Suhani Gaur 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Janvi Asawa bt Siya Patel 6-1, 6-3; Harshini Nagaraj bt Sameeksha Annem (USA) 6-1, 6-3; Shaivi Dalal bt Saanvi Misra 6-3, 7-5; Mehak Kapoor bt Amishi Shukla 6-3, 5-7, 6-2; Amodini Naik bt Nirali Padaniya 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan