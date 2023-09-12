Indian sports news wrap, September 12

FOOTBALL
Subroto Cup football to take place from September 19
Bengaluru has been added to the list of host cities for the upcoming edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, to be held from September 19 to October 23 at three venues.
The oldest national inter-school football tournament was earlier held in Delhi and Gurugram.
While the Under-17 junior boys and girls tournaments will be held in Delhi-NCR, the Under-14 sub-junior boys competition will be played at the ASC Centre, the Air Force School, Jalahalli and the Air Force School, Yehalanka in Bengaluru.
In Delhi-NCR, the matches will be played at the Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground (Delhi), Subroto Football Ground (Delhi) and the GD Goenka School (Gurugram).
A total of 109 teams from 27 states and Union Territories will participate in three categories. Teams from Bangladesh and Nepal will add foreign flavour with over 180 matches scheduled to be played.
-PTI
TENNIS
ITF junior: Dhruv Sachdeva knocked out fifth seed Kashit Nagrale
Qualifier Dhruv Sachdeva knocked out fifth seed Kashit Nagrale 7-6(3), 3-6, 7-6(5) in the boys’ pre-quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Ahmedabad City Foundation courts on Tuesday.
In the girls section, Yashika Shokeen overcame a slow start to beat Suhani Gaur 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Results
Boys:
Girls:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
