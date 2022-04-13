Indians who have qualified for CWG 2022

More Sports

Here are the list of Indians who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom from July 28 to August 8.

13 April, 2022 19:10 IST
Vijay Sharma

Mirabai Chanu with coach Vijay Sharma.   -  PTI

Athletics*

  • Men’s Long Jump- J Jeswin Aldrin, M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya
  • Women’s Long Jump- Ancy Sojan 
  • Men’s Triple Jump- Eldhose Paul, Karthik Unnikrishnan, Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel
  • Men’s Javelin Throw- Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav
  • Women’s Hammer Throw- Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala Singh

* Subject to change

Cricket

  • Indian women’s cricket team

Hockey

  • Indian men’s hockey team
  • Indian women’s hockey team

Weightlifting

  • Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kg
  • Bindyarani Devi - women’s 55kg
  • Popy Hazarika - women’s 59kg
  • Harjinder Kaur - women's 71kg
  • Punam Yadav - women's 76kg
  • BN Usha - women’s 87kg
  • Purnima Pandey - women’s +87kg
  • Sanket Mahadev - men’s 55kg
  • Gururaja - men's 61kg
  • Jeremy Lalrinnunga - men’s 67kg
  • Achinta Sheuli - men’s 73kg
  • Ajay Singh - men’s 81kg
  • Vikas Thakur - men’s 96kg
  • Lovepreet Singh - men's 109kg
  • Gurdeep Singh- men’s +109kg

