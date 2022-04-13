More Sports More Sports Indians who have qualified for CWG 2022 Here are the list of Indians who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom from July 28 to August 8. Team Sportstar 13 April, 2022 19:10 IST Mirabai Chanu with coach Vijay Sharma. - PTI Team Sportstar 13 April, 2022 19:10 IST Here is the list of Indians who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom to be played from July 28 to August 8.Athletics*Men’s Long Jump- J Jeswin Aldrin, M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees YahiyaWomen’s Long Jump- Ancy Sojan Men’s Triple Jump- Eldhose Paul, Karthik Unnikrishnan, Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen ChithravelMen’s Javelin Throw- Neeraj Chopra, Rohit YadavWomen’s Hammer Throw- Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala Singh* Subject to changeCricketIndian women’s cricket teamHockeyIndian men’s hockey teamIndian women’s hockey teamWeightlifting Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kgBindyarani Devi - women’s 55kgPopy Hazarika - women’s 59kgHarjinder Kaur - women's 71kgPunam Yadav - women's 76kgBN Usha - women’s 87kgPurnima Pandey - women’s +87kgSanket Mahadev - men’s 55kgGururaja - men's 61kgJeremy Lalrinnunga - men’s 67kgAchinta Sheuli - men’s 73kgAjay Singh - men’s 81kgVikas Thakur - men’s 96kgLovepreet Singh - men's 109kgGurdeep Singh- men’s +109kg Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :