NBA All-Star Game 2023: Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam named injury replacements

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors were selected Friday by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for next weekend’s All-Star Game.

They will step in for the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans and Kevin Durant, traded Thursday to the Phoenix Suns. All three have lower-body injuries.

Since Curry, Williamson and Durant had been scheduled to start, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz will move into the starting lineups.

The Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City will be a home contest for Markkanen.

For Edwards and Fox, this is their first NBA All-Star selection. It’s the second for Siakam.

On the season, Edwards, 21, is averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game -- all career highs -- in his third season. He leads the NBA in steals with 96 and minutes with 2,099.

Fox, 25, has averages of 24.2 points, 6.3 assists and a career-high 4.3 rebounds. He is shooting 50.4 percent from the field -- also a career high -- and leads the NBA with 128 clutch points.

The 28-year-old Siakam made his first All-Star team in the 2019-20 season. He is averaging career highs in points (25.0) and assists (6.2) to go with 8.0 rebounds. His average of 37.5 minutes per game in a league high.

Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will pick their teams as part of the pregame festivities.