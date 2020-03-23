2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Tokyo Games scheduled for July this year will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Richard Pound, member of the International Olympic Committee confirmed.

In an interview to USA Today, Pound said, "On the basis of information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."

Pound's statements come 24 hours after the IOC held an emergency meeting about the fate of the Summer Games.



Chief Thomas Bach had maintained that cancellation was not an option but the committee was looking into options like a watered down Games or postponement. Bach had set a four-week deadline to make a decision about the Olympics in Tokyo.

Japan PM Shinzo Abe had said in Parliament earlier today that a postponement was increasingly looking inevitable. Pound's statements come as a confirmation of the Premier's fears.





"The parameters going forward have not been determined but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know," says IOC member Richard Pound. - Getty Images

"It will come in stages," Pound said about the details of the announcement. "We will postpone this and begin to deal with the ramifications of moving this, which are immense."

In the early hours of March 23, Canada announced its decision to withdraw its athletes from the Summer Olympics and Paralympics due to COVID-19 risks. Australia followed soon after, urging its athletes to prepare for the 2021 Olympics.



Committees of the USA, France, Germany and many other countries have urged the IOC to consider postponing the games in the wake of the global COVID-19 outbreak.

The novel coronavirus has affected close to 190 countries leaving over 15,000 dead.