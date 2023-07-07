MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IOC warns convicted Kuwaiti sheikh against getting involved in Asian Olympic election

Suspended Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah of Kuwait has been warned by the IOC about getting involved in an election on Saturday to replace him as president of the Asian Games organizer.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 18:05 IST , LAUSANNE, Switzerland - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait.
FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Suspended Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah of Kuwait has been warned by the IOC about getting involved in an election on Saturday to replace him as president of the Asian Games organizer.

The 45-nation Olympic Council of Asia’s presidential election in Bangkok, Thailand, is between two Kuwaiti candidates — the sheikh’s former long-time aide, Husain al-Musallam, and his brother, Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah.

The Kuwaiti Olympic body nominated the candidacy of al-Musallam, who is the president of swimming’s governing body World Aquatics.

Sheikh Ahmad, an International Olympic Committee member since 1992, was warned off Olympic business by its ethics commission nearly two years ago after his conviction for forgery in Geneva in a case related to domestic Kuwaiti politics. He has appealed the conviction. A ruling is not expected before September.

READ | TTFI names 10-member squad for Asian championships, Asian Games 2022

“Such travel to Thailand could be considered as an interference within the OCA activities,” the IOC ethics commission wrote to the sheikh this week in letters seen by The Associated Press, urging him to reconsider going to Bangkok “to avoid any type of interference with the Olympic Movement’s activities.”

The OCA was created by Sheikh Ahmad’s father in 1981 and organizes the multi-sport Asian Games. The next edition opens Sept. 23 in Hangzhou, China, with about 12,000 athletes competing in more than 480 medal events.

The IOC has not terminated the sheikh’s membership from which he was allowed to self-suspend in 2018 upon being indicted by prosecutors in the Swiss city.

Related Topics

TTFI /

Asian Games /

OCA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1: PSG signs midfielder Ugarte from Sporting for 60 million euros
    Reuters
  2. Tamim Iqbal set to withdraw decision to retire after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina intervenes: reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. IOC warns convicted Kuwaiti sheikh against getting involved in Asian Olympic election
    AP
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Former champion Kvitova, Kostyuk reach third round; Badosa retires with injury
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 2, Live score: Australia picks four wickets in first session, Woakes out at stroke of Lunch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. IOC warns convicted Kuwaiti sheikh against getting involved in Asian Olympic election
    AP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 7
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pogacar wins Tour de France stage six as Vingegaard takes overall lead
    Reuters
  4. India squad for Weightlifting Commonwealth Championships announced
    PTI
  5. Mirabai Chanu to miss Commonwealth Championships, will compete at Worlds and Asian Games
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1: PSG signs midfielder Ugarte from Sporting for 60 million euros
    Reuters
  2. Tamim Iqbal set to withdraw decision to retire after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina intervenes: reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. IOC warns convicted Kuwaiti sheikh against getting involved in Asian Olympic election
    AP
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Former champion Kvitova, Kostyuk reach third round; Badosa retires with injury
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 2, Live score: Australia picks four wickets in first session, Woakes out at stroke of Lunch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment