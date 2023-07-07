MagazineBuy Print

Philipsen denies Cavendish to claim Tour de France hat-trick

After 170km from Mont de Marsan, Philipsen was the fastest again in the final sprint, although Briton Cavendish almost caught him by surprise by launching his effort early.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 21:16 IST , BORDEAUX, France

Reuters
Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles).
Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles). | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles).

Belgian Jasper Philipsen denied Mark Cavendish a record-breaking victory on the Tour de France to claim his third stage win in this year’s race on Friday.

After 170km from Mont de Marsan, Philipsen was the fastest again in the final sprint, although Briton Cavendish almost caught the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider by surprise by launching his effort early.

The Briton, chasing a record-breaking 35th Tour de France individual win, was eventually outpowered by Philipsen and had to settle for what might remain the most frustrating runner-up spot in his career.

The 38-year-old Cavendish, back on the world’s greatest race after a one-year hiatus, shares the record of stage wins with Belgian great Eddy Merckx, who took his 34 victories between 1969 and 1975.

Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay finished third.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Saturday’s eighth stage is a 200.7-km hilly ride from Libourne to Limoges.

