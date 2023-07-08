MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jeremy will see off bad phase and come back stronger: National weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma

Jeremy, the Commonwealth Games champion who overcame a hand injury suffered during the Birmingham Games last year, was diagnosed with a back issue in June.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 17:13 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Sharma was optimistic that Jeremy, former Youth Olympics champion would make an impact in future events.
Sharma was optimistic that Jeremy, former Youth Olympics champion would make an impact in future events. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sharma was optimistic that Jeremy, former Youth Olympics champion would make an impact in future events. | Photo Credit: PTI

While promising weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga is facing criticism for refusing an offer to travel to the USA for rehab and has been removed from the National camp, chief National coach Vijay Sharma is confident that the youngster will overcome the ‘bad phase’ in his career and emerge stronger.

Jeremy, the 67kg Commonwealth Games champion who overcame a hand injury suffered during the Birmingham Games last year, was diagnosed with a back issue in the first week of last month following which there were doubts over his participation in the Asian Games and World championships.

“Even if he misses the Paris Olympics next year, he can compete in the next two. In my 12 years at the National camp, I haven’t seen a more talented lifter than Jeremy.”Vijay Sharma on Jeremy Lalrinnunga

“During the camp in Shilaru (Himachal Pradesh) on June 6, he felt numbness in one of his hands. We waited for a couple of days before sending him to Mumbai for an MRI scan.

It came to the fore that he had two slip disc issues and the doctors advised him to rest for four weeks rest. I thought he needed to recover fully before making a comeback as such a problem, if not addressed well, can ruin one’s career,” Sharma told Sportstar from St. Louis, USA, where he has been overseeing Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi’s training at an overseas camp.

ALSO READ
India squad for Weightlifting Commonwealth Championships announced

Accepting that Jeremy made a mistake in refusing the offer from the Sports Authority of India and Indian Weightlifting Federation to rehab in the USA to recover from his injury, Sharma said, “I don’t know what exactly prompted him to make such a decision, but he is heartbroken after seeing the negative publicity about him in the media.”

Vijay Sharma receiving the Dronacharya award from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in 2018.

Vijay Sharma receiving the Dronacharya award from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in 2018. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu

Sharma was optimistic that the former Youth Olympics champion would make an impact in future events. “Jeremy is only 20 years old.

ALSO READ
Mirabai Chanu to miss Commonwealth Championships, will compete at Worlds and Asian Games

Even if he misses the Paris Olympics next year, he can compete in the next two Olympics. In my 12 years at the National camp, I have not seen a more talented lifter than Jeremy. He is more talented than even Mirabai. I am sure he will learn from his mistake and come back as a stronger athlete. He just needs to see off this bad phase,” said Sharma.

Related Topics

Jeremy Lalrinnunga /

vijay sharma /

Commonwealth Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jeremy will see off bad phase and come back stronger: National weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. British Grand Prix: Norris used to bizarre requests at home race
    Reuters
  3. WWC 2023: Which notable players have not won the FIFA Women’s World Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 4 Highlights: South Zone wins thriller vs North; West cruises into final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Skeet shooters to take aim first at Lonato Shotgun World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Jeremy will see off bad phase and come back stronger: National weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Sheikh Talal replaces his suspended brother, keeps Asian Olympic leadership in Al Sabah family
    AP
  3. US Olympic medallist, world champion Joey Mantia retires from speedskating at age 37
    AP
  4. UFC: Du Plessis confident of finishing off Whittaker, says ‘I’ll be the next champion’
    Nigamanth P
  5. IOC cites support from 120 non-aligned nations to let Russians try to compete at Paris Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jeremy will see off bad phase and come back stronger: National weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. British Grand Prix: Norris used to bizarre requests at home race
    Reuters
  3. WWC 2023: Which notable players have not won the FIFA Women’s World Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 4 Highlights: South Zone wins thriller vs North; West cruises into final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Skeet shooters to take aim first at Lonato Shotgun World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment