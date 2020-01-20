Khelo India Youth Games: Soubrity Mondal wins three titles in girls’ U-21 events

Soubrity Mondal hogged the limelight by garnering three titles in girls’ under-21 events and helping West Bengal capture four gold medals from swimming at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Monday.

Soubrity – who earlier had a gold a relay silver – won 200m individual medley (2:32.52) and 200m backstroke (2:26.05) races before contributing in her state’s victory in 4x100m medley relay (4:55.28).

Her state-mate Swadesh Mondal ensured his third gold medal, in under-17 boys’ 200m individual medley (2:09.83).

In boys’ under-21, Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj claimed gold in 200m individual medley (2:17.61) and 200m backstroke (2:07.54).

Suvana Baskar (2:23.64) led Karnataka’s clean sweep in under-17 girls’ 200m backstroke.

Aneesh Gowda (under-17, boys’ 800m freestyle, 8:40.29) fetched one more top honour for Karnataka.

Kenisha Gupta (under-17, girls’ 200m medley, 2:25.80), Vedant Bapna (under-17, boys’ 200m backstroke, 2:10.85) and under-17 girls’ 4x100m medley relay team (4:29.59) got Maharashtra three more gold.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Son of former National Games champion E. Srikanth, S.Lokchand gave a commanding performance – snatch130kg, clean and jerk 161kg, total 291kg – to claim 89kg crown in boys’ under-21 section.

Lokchand outshined his closest competitor A.Siva Rama Krishna Yadav of Andhra Pradesh by 16 kg.

“I knew my target and was not bothered about my opponents,” said Lokchand, a product of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), Vellore, which gave the state two gold medalists on Sunday.

Suditya Boruah (114kg, 137kg, 251kg) of Assam took the under-17 top honour in 89kg.

Another Assamese Gulap Gogoi pocketed 81kg yellow metal in under-21 with a new record aggregate of (120kg, 155kg) 275kg. Shaik Lal Basheer of Andhra Pradesh (112kg, 142kg, 254kg) was the under-17 champion.

Jyoti Yadav (73kg, 106kg, 179kg) of Haryana and Anjali Joshi (79kg, 101kg, 180kg) of Punjab cornered under-17 and under-21 gold respectively in girls’ 76kg.

HOCKEY

In under-17 boys’ title clash, Chandigarh (scorers Deepak Kumar, Sumit) and Uttar Pradesh (Arun Sahani-2) were locked 2-2 in the regulation period. Chandigarh won via penalty shootout (2-0).

In girls’ final, Haryana (Pinki, Dimple) and Jharkhand (Deepika Soreng-2) were also tied 2-2. Haryana won through penalty shoot-out (2-1).

BASKETBALL

Punjab (Gurwinder Singh-22) beat Tamil Nadu (M.Aravind Kumar-19) 79-52 and Kerala (Sreekala Rani-30) tamed Maharashtra (Suzanne Phillip-19) 88-63 in under-21 boys’ and girls’ finals respectively.

Rajasthan (Rakesh Sharma-36) defeated Delhi (Himanshu-27) 86-79 and Tamil Nadu (A.Nikita-13) beat Rajasthan (Disha Pareek-14) 59-57 for under-17 boys’ and girls’ crowns respectively.

Maharashtra led with 205 medals, including 63 gold.