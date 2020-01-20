More Sports More Sports Khelo India Youth Games: Soubrity Mondal wins three titles in girls’ U-21 events West Bengal's Soubrity Mondal won 200m individual medley and 200m backstroke races before contributing to her state’s victory in the 4x100m medley relay. Y. B. Sarangi GUWAHATI 20 January, 2020 20:15 IST Soubrity Mandal (in picture) of West Bengal on the podium after winning at the Khelo India Youth Games in Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. - RITU RAJ KONWAR Y. B. Sarangi GUWAHATI 20 January, 2020 20:15 IST Soubrity Mondal hogged the limelight by garnering three titles in girls’ under-21 events and helping West Bengal capture four gold medals from swimming at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Monday.Soubrity – who earlier had a gold a relay silver – won 200m individual medley (2:32.52) and 200m backstroke (2:26.05) races before contributing in her state’s victory in 4x100m medley relay (4:55.28).Her state-mate Swadesh Mondal ensured his third gold medal, in under-17 boys’ 200m individual medley (2:09.83).In boys’ under-21, Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj claimed gold in 200m individual medley (2:17.61) and 200m backstroke (2:07.54).Read: Why Michael Phelps is the superstar of the poolSuvana Baskar (2:23.64) led Karnataka’s clean sweep in under-17 girls’ 200m backstroke.Aneesh Gowda (under-17, boys’ 800m freestyle, 8:40.29) fetched one more top honour for Karnataka.Kenisha Gupta (under-17, girls’ 200m medley, 2:25.80), Vedant Bapna (under-17, boys’ 200m backstroke, 2:10.85) and under-17 girls’ 4x100m medley relay team (4:29.59) got Maharashtra three more gold.WEIGHTLIFTINGSon of former National Games champion E. Srikanth, S.Lokchand gave a commanding performance – snatch130kg, clean and jerk 161kg, total 291kg – to claim 89kg crown in boys’ under-21 section.Lokchand outshined his closest competitor A.Siva Rama Krishna Yadav of Andhra Pradesh by 16 kg.“I knew my target and was not bothered about my opponents,” said Lokchand, a product of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), Vellore, which gave the state two gold medalists on Sunday.Suditya Boruah (114kg, 137kg, 251kg) of Assam took the under-17 top honour in 89kg.Another Assamese Gulap Gogoi pocketed 81kg yellow metal in under-21 with a new record aggregate of (120kg, 155kg) 275kg. Shaik Lal Basheer of Andhra Pradesh (112kg, 142kg, 254kg) was the under-17 champion.Jyoti Yadav (73kg, 106kg, 179kg) of Haryana and Anjali Joshi (79kg, 101kg, 180kg) of Punjab cornered under-17 and under-21 gold respectively in girls’ 76kg.HOCKEYIn under-17 boys’ title clash, Chandigarh (scorers Deepak Kumar, Sumit) and Uttar Pradesh (Arun Sahani-2) were locked 2-2 in the regulation period. Chandigarh won via penalty shootout (2-0).In girls’ final, Haryana (Pinki, Dimple) and Jharkhand (Deepika Soreng-2) were also tied 2-2. Haryana won through penalty shoot-out (2-1).BASKETBALLPunjab (Gurwinder Singh-22) beat Tamil Nadu (M.Aravind Kumar-19) 79-52 and Kerala (Sreekala Rani-30) tamed Maharashtra (Suzanne Phillip-19) 88-63 in under-21 boys’ and girls’ finals respectively.Rajasthan (Rakesh Sharma-36) defeated Delhi (Himanshu-27) 86-79 and Tamil Nadu (A.Nikita-13) beat Rajasthan (Disha Pareek-14) 59-57 for under-17 boys’ and girls’ crowns respectively.Maharashtra led with 205 medals, including 63 gold. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.