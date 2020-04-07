More Sports Coronavirus updates, tracker LIVE: FA boss Clarke's stark warning The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 73,600 people and spread across 209 countries. We provide you the live updates of how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 April, 2020 23:09 IST Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez takes a corner during the last day of the pre-season MotoGP winter test at the Sepang International Circuit on February 9. - AFP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 April, 2020 23:09 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, taking the lives of over 73,600 people, and spreading across 209 countries.The biggest news from the world of sport is the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from July 24, 2020 to July 23, 2021. Additionally, the Wimbledon has been cancelled and the Champions League and Europa League have been suspended. The England Football Association has also announced that the Premier League has been suspended indefinitely. Several other tournaments, including the IPL, Premier League and French Open have been postponed.Suspensions or cancellations have also impacted the British Open, Moto GP, Bundesliga, ATP and WTA Tours, La Liga, Euro 2020, BWF Tour, ICC World Test Championship, Copa America, and several Formula One (F1) races among others.Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: