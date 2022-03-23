National weightlifting championships: Manjunath Marati claims gold

Manjunath Marati warded off a strong challenge from 18-year-old Markio Tario to claim the men’s 67kg gold medal in the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus here on Wednesday.

Manjunath, who stayed one kg ahead of nine years younger Markio in both snatch and clean and jerk, recorded a total of 284kg and won by two kg.

Lalhunthara of Mizoram lifted a total of 269kg to take the junior title in 67kg. S. Logeshwaran of Tamil Nadu won the youth gold medal with an aggregate of 254kg.

The results (seniors only): Men: 67kg: 1. Manjunath Marati (RSPB) snatch 125kg, clean and jerk 159kg, 284kg; 2.Markio Tario (Aru) 124kg, 158kg, 282kg; 3. K. Neelam Raju (RSPB) 123kg, 154kg, 277kg.