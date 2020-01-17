NFL games to be shown live in India now

The National Football League (NFL), America’s most popular sports league, and FanCode, a multi-sport aggregator platform, have entered into a partnership to live stream NFL matches in India.

The multi-season deal will enable fans to watch five live games every week during the regular season and get all the coverage of the post-season including the Super Bowl.

The NFL is comprised of 32 teams divided between the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). At the conclusion of the regular season, six teams from each conference advance to the playoffs which are followed by the Super Bowl. This year, Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast in India on February 3.

Yannick Colaco, co-founder of FanCode said: “We’re delighted to partner with the National Football League to become the league’s live stream partner in India as it perfectly resonates with our philosophy to cater to the under-served avid sports fans by partnering with long-tail sports leagues."

“Sports fans in India today have access to some of the biggest global sporting properties. The addition of the biggest American sports league, the NFL, is certainly a big addition to the sports streaming universe in India," added Prasana Krishnan, co-founder of FanCode.

FanCode currently is also providing live streaming of NBA, Bangladesh Premier League, Eredivisie, Jupiler Pro League, I-League and limited-overs cricket series between West Indies and Ireland.