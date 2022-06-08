BYJU's Young Athlete: Nihal Sarin focuses on training in May 2022

Prodigious chess player Nihal Sarin, was adjudged the BYJU's 'Young Athlete of the Year (Male)' at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022 on March 19.

Starting April 2022, Sportstar will track the progress of the BYJU’s Young Athletes – Esha and Nihal Sarin, throughout the year. We will bring you their updated rankings, highlights from the past month, expert views on their latest performances and more.

Sarin played the Sharjah Masters last month, but it wasn’t a memorable outing for him in the UAE. He finished 37th after beginning the tournament as the 14th seed.



He scored five wins from nine rounds. There were six draws for him, two wins and a defeat.



READ | BYJU's Young Athlete: Nihal Sarin makes solid progress in April 2022



“I just was completely off form in the first half of the tournament,” Sarin said. “Luckily things improved towards the end and I managed to win a few well played games. There is a lot to improve on with respect to handling pressure when things aren’t going my way.”

The month of May has mostly been about training for the teenager.



“I attended the Indian team’s camp at Chennai for the Olympiad,” he said. “We worked with Boris Gelfand. I could also work closely with my teammates. It was an enriching experience.”



This month, Sarin will turn out for Philidor Mulhouse in the French Chess League to be held at Chartres. He will also be playing at the Category Stepan Avagyan Memorial, a very strong event, in Armenia.