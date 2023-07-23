MagazineBuy Print

Olympic cycling champion Laura Kenny gives birth to second son 

Dame Laura Kenny, Great Britain’s most successful female Olympian, has given birth to her second child with husband Sir Jason Kenny.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 10:32 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AP
Laura and Jason Kenny were both medal winners at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Laura and Jason Kenny were both medal winners at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Laura and Jason Kenny were both medal winners at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Five-time Olympic cycling champion Laura Kenny has given birth to her second child.

Kenny and her husband Jason, the winner of a British record seven Olympic titles, welcomed their son Montgomery on Thursday.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday showing Montgomery asleep alongside his brother Albie, Laura Kenny wrote: “Welcome to the world Montgomery George Kenny. Born 20/07/2023 Weighing 9,0lbs at 7.59pm.”

The Kennys announced in January that they were expecting their second child.

At the delayed Tokyo Olympics, Laura won Madison gold alongside Katie Archibald, adding to the titles she earned at London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Jason won the last of his Olympic golds in Tokyo in the keirin. In January 2022, he retired from racing to become the coach of the British men’s sprint team.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

