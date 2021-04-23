Tokyo Olympics: Torch relay on public roads cancelled in Miyakojima island

Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Friday the leg of the torch relay in Okinawa's Miyakojima island would not be held on public roads because the region is currently subject to priority measures for containing the spread of the coronavirus.

"Tokyo 2020 will continue to work closely with Okinawa prefecture and the local task forces in all other prefectures due to host Olympic Torch Relay segments in order to ensure that these events will be safe and secure for all local communities" the organising committee said in a statement.

Sections of the torch relay were also moved off public roads in Osaka and the city of Matsuyama as those areas battle a resurgence in infections.