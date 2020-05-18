More Sports More Sports On this day: Real Madrid in seventh heaven, Jordan wins final NBA MVP award Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas terrorised Eintracht Frankfurt as Real Madrid remained champion of Europe on this day in 1960. Peter Thompson 18 May, 2020 12:30 IST Ferenc Puskas - Twitter @realmadriden Peter Thompson 18 May, 2020 12:30 IST It is 60 years to the day since Real Madrid hammered Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 to win the European Cup and there was a high five for Michael Jordan on May 18, 1998.Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas were the heroes as Madrid tore Eintracht apart at Hampden Park to lift the famous trophy for the fifth consecutive season.The legendary Jordan won his fifth and final NBA MVP award 22 years ago.Milan fans and pitcher Randy Johnson can also reflect on this day with fond memories. 18 May: Tracking this morning #Lewandowski back with a bang: https://t.co/AsSdrnN74B #COVID19 live tracker: https://t.co/f8ebdm7XTR #SportstarArchives: https://t.co/HazIW8reFR #Lockdown4 : https://t.co/c2MzpNHMi4 #WomensSport roundup: https://t.co/K61L44cGMy pic.twitter.com/i6YmjpIIYK— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) May 18, 2020 1960 - Madrid mauls Eintracht Di Stefano and Puskas put on a show as Madrid put Eintracht to the sword in Glasgow.A packed crowd of 127,000 were treated to one of the great performances, with the Spanish giant remaining the king of Europe after going behind to a goal from Richard Kress.Di Stefano put Madrid in front with a quickfire first-half double and Eintracht were torn to pieces in devastating fashion after the break.Hungary great Puskas struck three times in the space of 15 minutes and the magnificent Di Stefano completed his treble to put Madrid 7-1 up before Erwin Stein bagged a brace for the shocked German side. Jordan was aged 35 when he landed his fifth and final NBA MVP gong and went on to be named Finals MVP. - The Hindu Archives 1998 - High five for Jordan Jordan was rewarded for yet another outstanding season when he was named the best player in the NBA yet again in 1998.The superstar led the way as the Chicago Bulls won a third consecutive title and a sixth in an eight-year period, beating the Utah Jazz to its its crown.Jordan was aged 35 when he landed his fifth and final NBA MVP gong and went on to be named Finals MVP.He scored an average of 28.7 points per game, with an average of 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, stepping up time and again with inspirational performances and a huge on-court presence Barca was unable to live with Fabio Capello's side, which was in a class of its own despite being without some key men. - Reuters 1994 - Ruthless Milan batters BarcaMilan retained its Champions League title in emphatic fashion at the Olympic Stadium in Athens 26 years ago to the day.Barca was unable to live with Fabio Capello's side, which was in a class of its own despite being without some key men.Marco van Basten and Gianluigi Lentini - the world's most expensive player at the time - were ruled out due to injury, while captain Franco Baresi and Alessandro Costacurta missed out due to suspension.That mattered not for masterful Milan, Daniele Massaro scoring a first-half brace and Dejan Savicevic on target with an exquisite lob before Marcel Desailly added insult to injury with a fine finish.2004 - Age no barrier for 'Big Unit' JohnsonRandy Johnson made history when he became the oldest player to pitch a perfect game in the MLB 16 years ago.Johnson was 40 when he achieved the magnificent feat in the Arizona Diamondbacks' victory over the Atlanta Braves.The veteran's second career no-hitter came at Turner Field, breaking a record that Cy Young set when he was aged 37.Johnson's perfect game was the 17th in baseball history. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.