Pankaj Advani infected with COVID-19

Multiple time world snooker and billiard champion Pankaj Advani has been infected with COVID-19.The ace cueist confirmed it to PTI on Monday.READ: SAI shuts training centres across India due to COVID-19"I was following all the COVID restrictions but still got infected. We all have to be extra careful in this third wave of COVID. I have taken medicines and I think it'll take a week for me to recover and get back to my normal routine," Advani said.Mumbai has been one of the worst cities to get hit by pandemic and according to a bulletin issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the megapolis reported 19474 positive cases on Sunday.