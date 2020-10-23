Para-archer Ankit discharged from hospital, in home isolation for COVID-19

Para-Archer Ankit, who had been admitted to the Bhagwan Dass Hospital in Sonepat on October 13 after testing positive for the coronavirus , has been discharged. He will remain in home quarantine for 10 days.

Ankit had joined the national camp, which began on October 5, after submitting a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. He was tested once again on October 12th, as per the SOPs set up for the camp, and the result was positive.

As part of the ‘Khelo India Phir Se’ initiative, SAI resumed sporting activities of Tokyo Olympics bound para-athletes and athletes in its National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country in a phased manner from October 5.