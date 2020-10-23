More Sports More Sports Para-archer Ankit discharged from hospital, in home isolation for COVID-19 Para-Archer Ankit, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, will spend the next 10 days in home quarantine. Team Sportstar Sonepat 23 October, 2020 19:46 IST The national camp for the para-archers began at the SAI centre in Sonepat on October 5. - Biswaranjan Rout Team Sportstar Sonepat 23 October, 2020 19:46 IST Para-Archer Ankit, who had been admitted to the Bhagwan Dass Hospital in Sonepat on October 13 after testing positive for the coronavirus , has been discharged. He will remain in home quarantine for 10 days. Ankit had joined the national camp, which began on October 5, after submitting a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. He was tested once again on October 12th, as per the SOPs set up for the camp, and the result was positive.RELATED| SAI forms training plan for 2021 Olympics-bound para athletes As part of the ‘Khelo India Phir Se’ initiative, SAI resumed sporting activities of Tokyo Olympics bound para-athletes and athletes in its National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country in a phased manner from October 5. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know