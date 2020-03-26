More Sports More Sports PCI staff donate one-day salary to fight COVID-19 pandemic Paralympic Committee of India chief patron Avinash Rai Khanna also donated one-month of his pension to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund. PTI New Delhi 26 March, 2020 18:21 IST The PCI has donated one-day salary of its staff to the PM's relief fund to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic. - Twitter PTI New Delhi 26 March, 2020 18:21 IST The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), on Thursday, decided to donate one-day salary of its staff to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.“In such a critical (time), we stand in solidarity with the appeal of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi. All members of the PCI office and working staff have decided to contribute 1-day of their salary to PM’s relief fund,” the PCI said in a statement.READ | WFI keeps comeback door open for Narsingh Yadav It said that PCI chief patron Avinash Rai Khanna has also donated one-month of his pension.“Let our unity in diversity for this fight against COVID-19 be a trendsetter to others,” it added.The Tokyo Paralympic Games, which was to be held from August 25 to September 6, one month after the Tokyo Olympics, was, on Tuesday, postponed to next year due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has affected nearly five lakh people globally with more than 22,000 deaths. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.