PCI staff donate one-day salary to fight COVID-19 pandemic

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), on Thursday, decided to donate one-day salary of its staff to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In such a critical (time), we stand in solidarity with the appeal of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi. All members of the PCI office and working staff have decided to contribute 1-day of their salary to PM’s relief fund,” the PCI said in a statement.

READ | WFI keeps comeback door open for Narsingh Yadav

It said that PCI chief patron Avinash Rai Khanna has also donated one-month of his pension.

“Let our unity in diversity for this fight against COVID-19 be a trendsetter to others,” it added.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games, which was to be held from August 25 to September 6, one month after the Tokyo Olympics, was, on Tuesday, postponed to next year due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has affected nearly five lakh people globally with more than 22,000 deaths.