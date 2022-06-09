Road to UFC Episode 1, 2: India's Pawan Maan Singh in action; Preview, fight card, weigh-ins, where to watch, schedule, timings

The Road to UFC tournament held by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be underway with Episodes 1 and 2 on Thursday in Singapore.

Ahead of the tournament, here's a look at all you need to know about Road to UFC - Episode 1 and 2

The Road to UFC tournament presents a “win and advance” opportunity for the top 32 Asian fighters who are split between four weight-classes (flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight) with eight competitors in each frame. The winner in each weight class is set to earn a UFC contract.

The first round fights are scheduled for June 9 and 10 and the winners will proceed to the semifinals and finals thereafter later this year.

READ: Uttarkashi to Singapore: Anshul Jubli chases UFC dream

India's lightweight fighter Pawan Maan Singh will feature on the opening day in Episode 2 where he faces Indonesia's Ailiya Muratbek. India's second fighter will feature in his quarterfinal bout on June 10.

Full fight cards with weigh-ins - Episode 1 - June 9

Flyweight Bout: SeungGuk Choi (Korea - 57.15 kg) vs Rama Supandhi (Indonesia - 56.69)

Bantamweight Bout: Maimaitituoheti Keremuaili (China - 61.68 kg) vs Toshiomi Kazama (Japan - 61.23kg)

Lightweight Bout: Jinnosuke Kashimura (Japan- 68.94 kg) vs WonBin Ki (Korea - 70.53 kg)

Featherweight Bout: Yi Zha (China - 65.99kg) vs Keisuke Sasu (Japan - 65.99 kg)

Where to watch Episode 1 of Road to UFC in India? The episode of Road to UFC can be watched live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony LIV from 12 PM IST.



ALSO READ: UFC Fight Night 275, Teixeira vs Prochazka; Talia vs Schevchenko: Preview, full fight card, streaming info, timings, key stats

Episode 2 - June 9

Bantamweight, MinWoo Kim vs Xiao Long*

Lightweight Bout: Jeka Saragih (Indonesia - 69.39) vs Pawan Maan (India - 70.30)

Flyweight Bout: Qiu Lun (China - 57.15 kg) vs Wallen Del Rosario (Philippines - 56.24 kg)

Featherweight Bout: JunYoung Hong (Korea - 66.22 kg) vs Koyomi Matsushima (Japan - 65.99)

According to the UFC, 'With Xiao Long's illness, his bantamweight bout against MinWoo Kim (135.5) has been cancelled from Road To UFC Episode 2. After making weight, Kim will advance to the second round of the Road to UFC tournament.'

ALSO READ: UFC 275: Taila Santos braces up for title showdown with Valentina Shevchenko

Where to watch Episode 2 of Road to UFC in India? The episode of Road to UFC can be watched live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony LIV from 3 PM IST.



How many round will each fight contain?

Each bout will be played with three rounds.

When and where is Road to UFC being played?

The quarterfinal rounds of the Road to UFC tournament is being held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium ahead of UFC's first Pay-Per View (PPV) event in South East Asia.