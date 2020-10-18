Weekly Digest (October 12-18): From Ronaldo testing positive to Morgan becoming KKR captain

Juventus' footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for the coronavirus when on international duty with the Portugal national football team this week.

Meanwhile, England national cricket team's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan replaced his teammate Dinesh Karthik as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain midway through the 2020 IPL season.

Here's a wrap-up of all the major sports news and updates from the week (October 12 to 18) that passed:

CRICKET

Dinesh Karthik decided to hand over the captaincy of the Kolkata Knight Riders to Eoin Morgan on Friday to focus on his batting. ( REPORT )

Chennai Super Kings’ death bowling expert Dwayne Bravo could be “out for a few days or a couple of weeks” due to a groin injury, according to head coach Stephen Fleming. ( REPORT )

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the Indian Premier League with a rib-cage injury. ( REPORT )

Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to step down as Pakistan chief selector to focus more on his role as head coach. ( REPORT )

The much awaited domestic cricket season could likely start from January 1, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday. The BCCI Apex Council met Saturday evening and a good amount of time was spent on discussing the domestic calendar, which did not start this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ( REPORT )

Pakistan pacer Umar Gul, the bowler with the best T20I rating ever, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. The 36-year-old officially announced his retirement after the National T20 Cup game against Southern Punjab in Rawalpindi. Gul represents Balochistan which lost the fixture by seven wickets. ( REPORT )

Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul returned to the West Indies squad for the proposed Test series against New Zealand. Shai Hope was dropped from the Test squad. ( REPORT )

Former New Zealand captain John Reid died at the age of 92 in Auckland. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Mohun Bagan received its I-League trophy in a ceremony held at Hyatt Regency, a five-star hotel in Kolkata on Sunday. ( REPORT )

SC East Bengal has confirmed the signing of Jeje Lalpekhlua on Sunday as the club gears up for its first season in the Indian Super League. ( REPORT )

Spanish champion Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at home to promoted Cadiz, its first La Liga defeat in over seven months. ( REPORT )

Putting its off-the-field controversy behind, Mohammedan Sporting clinched an I-League berth after seven years with a 2-0 win over city rivals Bhawanipore FC in the qualifiers here. ( REPORT )

Premier League clubs rejected plans put forward by Liverpool and Manchester United for radical changes to the league's structures and finances and instead set up their own review of the game. ( REPORT )

Neymar overtook Ronaldo and moved into second place behind Pele on Brazil's all-time goalscoring list after notching a hat-trick in a 4-2 victory over Peru in a World Cup qualifier. ( REPORT )

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website. ( REPORT )

Italy extended its unbeaten run to 19 games with a 1-1 draw at home to the Netherlands,, although it was knocked off the top of its UEFA Nations League group in the process. ( REPORT )

A group of sports figures including former England defender Gary Neville, former Football Association chairman David Bernstein and Olympian Denise Lewis has issued a manifesto calling for the independent regulation of English football. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Andrey Rublev joined Novak Djokovic as the only men to win four tour singles titles in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season as he beat Borna Coric 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Sunday in the final of the St. Petersburg Open. (REPORT)

Alexander Zverev ended his 17-month wait for a title by drawing on the pain of his US Open final defeat to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 and win the Cologne Indoors on Sunday. (REPORT)

Andrey Rublev (in pic) and 17-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic are the only men's singles players to win four titles in 2020.

Serbia's Laslo Djere beat Italy's Marco Cecchinato 7-6(3), 7-5 on Sunday to win his second career ATP title at the Sardinia Open, the final claycourt tournament of the year. (REPORT)

Top-seeded Fabio Fognini had withdrawn from the Sardinia Open after testing positive for coronavirus. (REPORT)

Sam Querrey has allegedly fled from Russia on a private jet with his family after testing positive for COVID-19. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

Top Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the Denmark Open badminton tournament with a 22-20, 13-21, 16-21 defeat to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the men’s singles quarterfinals on Friday. ( REPORT )

India ace P. V. Sindhu will not get a direct entry in the rescheduled World Tour Finals as the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has decided against handing automatic invitations to current world champions in the season-ending tournament. ( REPORT )

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a second round exit at the 2020 Denmark Open after losing to home favourite Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in Odense on Thursday. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir bettered the women's-only half marathon world record when she took gold in a closely-fought race in Gdynia. ( Report )

Athletics Federation of India will elect its office bearers during the “in person” Annual General Body Meeting on October 31. ( Report )

The International Olympic Committee tried to assure dozens of international sports federations on Thursday that the postponed Tokyo Games will open on July 23. ( Report )

TABLE TENNIS

The fourth edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis tournament has been deferred to 2021 owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. ( REPORT )

Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran marked his return to competitive table tennis with a win on his Polish Superliga debut in Gdansk on Friday. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

World number one Elavenil Valarivan of India struck gold, while Shahu Tushar Mane bagged silver, at the Sheikh Russel International Air Rifle Championship 2020. (REPORT)

India's Elavenil Valarivan won the gold medal at the Sheikh Russel International Air Rifle Championship organised by BSSF. - PTI

BOXING

Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles for the first time this year when it was confirmed he will face Kubrat Pulev on December 12 in London. ( REPORT )

Teofimo Lopez dominated early and finished strong to win in a unanimous 12-round decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko. ( REPORT )

Double world championship bronze medalist boxer and Olympic quota winner Lovlina Borgohain has tested positive for coronavirus. ( REPORT )

WRESTLING

The national camp for the Indian women’s wrestling team commenced on October 10th at SAI Lucknow. This is the first training camp for the women’s wrestlers since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March this year. ( REPORT )