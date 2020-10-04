Weekly Digest (September 28-October 4): MI leads IPL points table, Messi vs Ronaldo in UCL group stage

From Mumbai Indians leading the IPL 2020 points table to Messi-Ronaldo face-off in Champions League group stage. Here are the top sports stories from the week gone by.

CRICKET

Quinton de Kock bounced back with a half-century as Mumbai Indians came up with a clinical show to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs and go top of the IPL 2020 points table. (REPORT)

Former fast bowler Courtney Walsh has been named head coach of the West Indies women’s team, Cricket West Indies announced on Thursday. Walsh will serve his role until at least the end of 2022. (REPORT)

A cricketer playing in the Indian Premier League in the UAE has “reported a corrupt approach,” putting BCCI’s anti-corruption unit on high alert. (REPORT)

The Indian women’s cricket team has overtaken New Zealand to rise to the third spot in the T20 International standings and retained the second position in the ODI chart of the latest ICC rankings released on Friday. (REPORT)

Pakistan has roped in Australia-based David Hemp as head coach of the national women’s team which has seen a regular change of guard at the helm of affairs in the last few years. (REPORT)

In a rain-curtailed final women's T20I at Derby, England defeated West Indies by three wickets to complete a 5-0 clean sweep.Chasing 42 in five overs, England snuck home with three balls to spare. (REPORT)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday said the Board will do all it can to ensure that India’s home series against England remains in the country and domestic tournaments kick off at some point despite the “fluid” COVID-19 situation. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Arsenal scored two goals in four minutes to grab a 2-1 Premier League home win over struggling Sheffield United, with Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe getting on the scoresheet in the second half. (REPORT)

West Ham celebrated a stunning 3-0 win at Leicester City in the Premier League to end the Foxes' perfect start after three successive wins thanks to goals from Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen. (REPORT)

Inter Milan dropped its first two points of the season when it was held to a 1-1 draw by Lazio in a bad-tempered Serie A match in which one player from each side was sent off. (REPORT)

Goals from Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema plus some top class saves from Thibaut Courtois gave Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Levante for a third consecutive La Liga victory. (REPORT)

India might have to wait longer to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which was earlier postponed from November 2020 to February 2021. (REPORT)

Sadio Mane became the second player after Liverpool's midfield signing Thiago Alcantara to test positive and was reported to be displaying minor symptoms. (REPORT)

Seven-time European champion AC Milan was drawn to face Celtic, Sparta Prague and Lille in Group H of the Europa League. (Full Europa League draw)

American midfielder Sam Mewis scored her first Manchester City goal to send her new team into the Women’s FA Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Arsenal. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face-off once again as Barcelona and Juventus have been drawn in the same group, while Group H will see PSG, Man United and RB Leipzig lock horns. (FULL Champions League draw)

Robert Lewandowski was named UEFA men's player of the year on Thursday following a treble-winning season Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich wasted a two-goal lead and needed a lucky 82nd- minute winner from Joshua Kimmich to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in Germany's Super Cup and secure its fifth title of the year. (REPORT)

Manchester City has completed the signing of Portugal defender Ruben Dias on a six-year deal from Benfica, the Premier League club said. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Serena Williams' search for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open. (REPORT)

Roger Federer and Serena Williams have confirmed they will take part in the 2021 Australian Open, with the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne expected to allow fans to fill up to 50 percent of seats, Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley confirmed. (REPORT)

Rafael Nadal blew away American qualifer Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to romp into the French Open quarterfinals and close in on a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros. (REPORT)

Italian Martina Trevisan became the first qualifier in eight years to reach the quarterfinals at the French Open by beating Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday. (REPORT)

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek booted top seed Simona Halep out of the French Open on Sunday with a crushing 6-1 6-2 victory to make her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. (REPORT)

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the fourth round of the French Open as she beat eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(7), 2-6, 6-3 on Saturday. (REPORT)

Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco has announced his intention to sue the French Open organisers after he was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a positive coronavirus test which he insists was not accurate. (REPORT)

Next year's Wimbledon Championships will take place as scheduled even if spectators cannot attend the grasscourt Grand Slam tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Times reported. (REPORT)

Wildcard Hugo Gaston took down former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 in a riveting contest on Friday to advance to the fourth round and keep the home country’s hopes alive in the men’s draw at this year’s edition. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

The 2023 World Table Tennis Championships will be held in Durban, South Africa. This will be the first since 1939 the tournament has been staged on the African continent. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

India’s Visnu Shivaraj Pandian won the 10m air rifle event at the fifth edition of the International Online Shooting Championship on Saturday. (REPORT)

The Sports Authority of India has approved the request for training facilities at the Karni Singh Shooting Range for national squad shooters from October 5. The government will also fund ammunition and targets for 64 additional shooters. (REPORT)

BADMINTON:

Olympic hopefuls Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal were handed decent draws at the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament which will mark the restart of the adjusted international calendar after a coronavirus-forced hiatus of seven months. (REPORT)

HOCKEY:

The ongoing camps of the Indian men and women hockey probables at SAI, Bengaluru have been extended as the tour of Netherlands stands cancelled due to COVID-19. (REPORT)

Extensive international exposure has helped the Indian women’s hockey team improve its performances in recent years, former star Deepika Thakur has said. (REPORT)

Dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh said that Hockey India’s centralised training programme for the national teams has been crucial in improving their performance. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Formula One reported 10 positive COVID-19 tests over the Russian Grand Prix weekend but said that the teams were unaffected. (REPORT)

Honda, which supplies engines to Red Bull and AlphaTauri, has announced it is to pull out of Formula One at the end of 2021. (REPORT)

Italian Francesco Bagnaia will join Australian Jack Miller at Ducati's factory MotoGP team next season with Frenchman Johann Zarco moving to Pramac Ducati as a fully-supported works rider. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Ethiopian Shura Kitata outsprinted Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba to win a thrilling London Marathon as a stunned world record holder Eliud Kipchoge suffered his first defeat since 2013. (REPORT)

Kenyan world record holder Brigid Kosgei cruised to a dominant victory in the London Marathon, overcoming her rivals on an unfamiliar multi-lap course in relentless rain to triumph in two hours, 18.58 minutes. (REPORT)

The Athletics Federation of India cancelled this year’s national championships in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtually bringing the season to an end without any competition. (REPORT)