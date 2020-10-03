Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for COVID-19 

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player from the Premier League champion to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

The club said in a statement on Friday that the Senegalese, who scored in Monday's 3-1 league win over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

READ | Napoli midfielder Zielinski tests positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, Liverpool's new midfield signing Thiago Alcantara tested positive and was also reported to be displaying minor symptoms.

"Liverpool Football Club are and will continue to follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time," said the statement.