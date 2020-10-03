Football Football Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for COVID-19 Sadio Mane became the second player after Liverpool's midfield signing Thiago Alcantara to test positive and was reported to be displaying minor symptoms. Reuters 03 October, 2020 07:32 IST Liverpool said in a statement that Mane has shown minor symptoms but feels in good health overall. - Getty Images Reuters 03 October, 2020 07:32 IST Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player from the Premier League champion to test positive for COVID-19 this week.The club said in a statement on Friday that the Senegalese, who scored in Monday's 3-1 league win over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.READ | Napoli midfielder Zielinski tests positive for COVID-19 On Tuesday, Liverpool's new midfield signing Thiago Alcantara tested positive and was also reported to be displaying minor symptoms."Liverpool Football Club are and will continue to follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time," said the statement. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos