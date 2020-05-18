Sports Federations seek clarity on policy for resumption of training

The uncertainties over the government’s order late on Sunday allowing re-opening of sports complexes and stadia continues to keep the federations in a cautious wait-and-watch mode.

While the MHA order says the facilities can open without spectators as the coronavirus-induced lockdown is extended till the month-end, National Sports Federations are waiting for details and formal communication from the sports ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) before taking a final call on resumption of training.

While Hockey India is awaiting further suitable guidelines and approvals on restarting the national camps for men and women – who have been restricted to SAI Centre, Bangalore for the past two months – the Athletics Federation of India is unsure how the order impacts the premier NIS in Patiala, where the athletes and weightlifters are.

“Hockey India today submitted the pitch training requests for the men and women core probables and are awaiting approval and confirmation on the same,” the federation said, having submitted its hockey-specific Statement of Purpose to the ministry way back on April 11.

SAI Centre Regional Director Captain Ajay Kumar Bahl also said he was waiting for a detailed official order from SAI before deciding the further course of action.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla too has been waiting for the government approval for a month now. “We submitted our plan way back and are waiting for a go-ahead. Also, as per my understanding, the NIS in Patiala is an educational institution and so remains closed even in the new order. We have asked for clarification but honestly, given the situation, I think it’s better to be safe than sorry. A couple of days delay in training is better than putting the athletes’ health to any risk,” Sumariwalla told Sportstar.

The National Rifle Association of India too has decided to proceed slowly, with president Raninder Singh assuring that a firm plan for training and competitions would be drawn up soon once protocols for opening up shooting ranges are finalised.