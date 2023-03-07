Indian sports news wrap, March 7

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on Tuesday, March 7.

SHOOTING

Indian Open

Arjun Babuta beat Paarth Makhija 17-13 to win the men’s air rifle gold in the Indian Open shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

World Cup gold medallist, the 24-year-old Arjun shot 264.4 in the medal round, after having qualified on top with 633.4. He was a cut above the rest, but Paarth was able to run him close in the gold medal match.

Rashmi Kumari beat Shambhavi Kshirsagar 16-8 for the women’s gold. It was Shambhavi who had topped the medal round with 261.0, marginally ahead of Rashmi who was able to prevail in the end. Olympian Ayonika Paul had topped qualification with 628.5 and ended up fourth eventually. In fact, both Disha Dhankhar and Ayonika missed the gold medal match by 0.2 and 0.4 point respectively.

RESULTS (10m air rifle) Men 1. Arjun Babuta 17 (264.4) 633.4; 2. Paarth Makhija 13 (260.6) 627.8; 3. Samarvir Singh 258.6 (626.7); 4. Manpreet Singh 258.5 (622.9). Women 1. Rashmi Kumari 16 (260.7) 627.1; 2. Shambhavi Kshirsagar 8 (261.0) 624.5; 3. Disha Dhankhar 260.5 (626.5); 4. Ayonika Paul 260.3 (628.5).

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

ATP Challenger, Lugano: Ramkumar loses in doubles opening round

Ramkumar Ramanathan in partnership with Jonathan Eysseric of France was beaten 6-2, 7-6(1) by Neil Oberleitner and Philipp Oswald in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Lugano, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

RESULTS €73,000 Challenger, Lugano, Switzerland Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Neil Oberleitner & Philipp Oswald (Aut) bt Jonathan Eysseric (Fra) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 7-6(1). $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Lian Tran (Ned) bt Jennifer Luikham 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

- Team Sportstar

ATHLETICS

India bags rich haul of medals at Asian Cross Country C’ships

India won three team gold and one bronze medal in an impressive show at the 16th Asian Cross Country Championships in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

India clinched gold in Under-20 boys 8km, Under-18 girls 6km and senior women’s 10 km team events while the men’s 10k team won a bronze medal.

Srushti Shridhar Redekar shone bright in the Under 18 girls 6km event, clinching the gold medal with a timing of 24:15. Beby also performed well and won the bronze medal with a timing of 24:42.

In the Under 20 boys 8km event, Shivaji Parashuram Madappagoudra clocked 27:39 to secure silver medal.

In the women’s 10km, Sonika gave a tough fight to silver medallist Rajpura pacha of Nepal to settle for a bronze with a timing of 41:32. She lost out on silver by just one second.

The Under 18 girls 6km team comprising Srushti Shridhar Redekar, Beby, Priyanka C, and Bhumeshwory Devi Huidrom secured the gold medal.

The Under 20 boys 8km team of Shivaji Parashuram Madappagoudra, Subhasis Ghosh, Vijay Sanjay Savaratkar and Divbyanshu Kumar also won a yellow metal.

The women’s 10km team comprising Sonika, Chhavi Yadav, Munni Devi and Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav secured the third gold of the championships for India.

The bronze medallist men’s 10km team had Hemraj Gurjar, Anand Singh, Nitesh Kumar Rathva and Balram.

- PTI