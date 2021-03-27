Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 curtain-raiser: Watch #SportstarGod unfold

The curtains were raised on the 2021 edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards with a star-studded opening episode on Saturday.

Members of the jury - Sunil Gavaskar, MM Somaya, Bhaichung Bhutia, Viswanathan Anand, Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat- take the audience through the selection process for the awards this year.





The ceremony, being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, seeks to honour the best athletes from the decade gone by.

Sportspersons were assessed in terms of the consistency of their achievements and their personal impact on their respective disciplines. The official award ceremony will be held from April 1-4.

Register for the virtual event here: bit.ly/SSAATHG