Sportstar magazine continues to attract new readers

Sportstar continues to dominate the sports magazine genre according to the latest report of the Indian Readership Survey.

Sportstar reported a 1.4% growth in the number of readers in the 2019 Indian Readership Survey (IRS) for the fourth quarter (Q4), the findings of which were published recently.

As per the findings, Sportstar had a readership base of 3850,000 as compared to 3796,000 readers in the previous quarter (Q3), an increase of 1.4%.

While most of the top magazines witnessed a reducing trend in readership, Sportstar continued its upward march by seeing an increase it its readers base.

The year's first quarter (Q1) started for Sportstar with a readership base of 3437,000 and there was a steady increase in the numbers. The second quarter recorded 37.13 lakh readers, a spectacular growth of 8.03% from the previous quarter.

The survey was conducted by MRUC India and Nielsen.

Among the top 10 magazines, only English language magazines showed an upward trend in readership.

Sportstar has the second highest readership in the English language category after India Today. It ranks sixth overall, taking into account all languages and genres.