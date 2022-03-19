More Sports More Sports Sportstar Aces Awards to be held in Mumbai today The awards, presented by Byju’s Classes with IDFC First Bank as the Associate Partner, has 25 categories. Team Sportstar 19 March, 2022 18:37 IST Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra arrives for the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022. - K.R. DEEPAK Team Sportstar 19 March, 2022 18:37 IST The 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards will be held in Mumbai on March 19 between 6.30 pm and 9.00 pm.The awards, presented by Byju’s Classes with IDFC First Bank as the Associate Partner, has 25 categories.The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year, and Sporting Moment of the Year. There will be 20 Jury Awards, the winners of which have been chosen by an elite panel headed by the legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.Former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the other members of the jury.There will also be a Chairperson’s Award for Sports for Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make the world a better place.The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Mithali Raj and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra are in contention for the Popular Choice Awards.Our partners are:Presenting Partner: BYJU’SAssociate Partner: IDFC FIRST BankInsurance Partner: LICSports Destination Partner: ODISHAAssociate Partner: ONGCColour Partner: NIPPON PAINTAssociate Partner: IndianOilBanking Partner: Union Bank of IndiaEnergy Partner: Bharat PetroleumAirline Partner: Air AsiaLifestyle Partner: G-SHOCKBroadcast Partner: WIONOutdoor Partner: LAQSHYAPR Partner: Words Work Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :