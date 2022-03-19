Sportstar Aces Awards to be held in Mumbai today

The 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards will be held in Mumbai on March 19 between 6.30 pm and 9.00 pm.

The awards, presented by Byju’s Classes with IDFC First Bank as the Associate Partner, has 25 categories.

The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year, and Sporting Moment of the Year.

There will be 20 Jury Awards, the winners of which have been chosen by an elite panel headed by the legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

Former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the other members of the jury.

There will also be a Chairperson’s Award for Sports for Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make the world a better place.

The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Mithali Raj and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra are in contention for the Popular Choice Awards.

