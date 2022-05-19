SFI announces third edition of Indian Open Surfing

The Surfing Federation of India (SFI) – the governing body for the sport of Surfing & StandUp Paddle in India on Thursday announced the third edition of the Indian Open Surfing.

The surfing competition of India will be hosted by the Mantra Surf Club at the tranquil Panambur Beach, Mangalore, Karnataka from 27-29 May 2022.

SFI announces National Stand Up Paddle Championships

The three-day surfing competition will see participation from all the top surfers of India as per their rankings and will be a part of the Karnataka Surfing Festival.

The competition will have participation in three categories: men, women and groms (U 16).

Arun Vasu, President, Surfing Federation of India, on the occasion said, “Our objective is to make surfing massive in India. Events such as the Indian Open will be a huge boost towards achieving this objective as well as cater to the needs of promoting adventure tourism into the state and the country”.

Mangalore has been the hub for surfers in India on the west coast and have hosted the Indian open Surfing since its inception in 2016.