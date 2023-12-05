MagazineBuy Print

Ethiopian Yehualaw, Kenya’s Ebenyo to make debuts at Tata Steel Kolkata 25K on December 17

The event will witness some of the world’s best athletes take centre stage at the US $100,000 prize money race.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 12:50 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw.
Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

One of India’s biggest running festivals and the World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, will be headlined by 10K world record-holder Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw in the women’s category and two-time world championship silver medallist Kenyan Daniel Simiyu Ebenyo in the men’s category.

The event will witness some of the world’s best athletes take centre stage at the US $100,000 prize money race. With equal prize money for the men and women winners, the first three in each race stand to win $7500, $5000 and $3500. The International Elite runners will be further incentivised by an Event Record Bonus of US $3,000.

The current event record, in the Men’s category, stands in the name of Kenya’s Leonard Barsoton with a timing of 1:12:49 and the Women’s record in the name of Bahrain’s Desi Jisa with a timing of 1:21:04.

Making her debut at the 25K here, 10K world record-holder (29:14 in 2022) Yehualaw is the leading lady to watch among the women runners.

Kenya’s Daniel Simiyu Ebenyo won two world championship silver medals this year, firstly at 10,000m in Budapest last August, and then at a half marathon in Riga at the inaugural World Road Running Championships, before easily winning the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon in October. His Kolkata appearance will be his debut at the 25K distance.

With such a star-studded line-up this edition of the running festival is looking at yet more records being set on the banks of the Hooghly when the thousands of runners will tackle the 25K distance on December 17, 2023.

Elite Field for the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K 2023

Men

Daniel Ebenyo (Kenya)

Eric Kiptanui (Kenya)

Roncer Konga (Kenya)

Bernard Biwott (Kenya)

Abe Gashahun (Ethiopia)

Victor Kipruto Togom (Kenya)

Hiskel Tewelde (Eritrea)

Afewerki Berhane (Eritrea)

Jackson Kipleting (Kenya)

Mulugeta Debasu (Ethiopia)

Victor Chumo (Kenya) (Pacer)

Women

Yalemzerf Yehualaw (Ethiopia)

Anchinalu Dessie (Ethiopia)

Betty Chepkemoi Kibet (Kenya)

Sutume Asefa Kebede (Ethiopia)

Mercyline Chelangat (Uganda)

Tsige Haileslase (Ethiopia)

Aberash Minsewo (Ethiopia)

Emebet Niguse (Ethiopia)

Nelly Jeptoo (Kenya)

Luuk Maas (Netherlands) (Pacer)

