Tokyo 2020 chief wants to explore possibility of holding Games with spectators The chief of the Tokyo Olympics, Seiko Hashimoto, says she accepts that it would be better to have no spectators to lessen the risk of coronavirus infections at the Games. Reuters Tokyo 18 June, 2021 17:10 IST Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, said the organisers would continue to explore ways to hold the Games safely with spectators, given that other sports events have successfully done so. - REUTERS Reuters Tokyo 18 June, 2021 17:10 IST Tokyo Olympics 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said that she accepts it would be better to have no spectators to lessen the risk of coronavirus infections, following a report from a top coronavirus expert.However, she also said that the organisers would continue to explore ways to hold the Games safely with spectators, given that other sports events have successfully done so.RELATED| Tokyo 2020 chief on possible collision course with expert on spectators She was speaking at a news conference on Friday evening following internal discussions over spectator numbers based on the expert's report, which said no spectators was the least risky option