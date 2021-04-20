More Sports More Sports Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June A decision that foreign spectators would not be allowed was made in March, and a decision on the number of domestic spectators to be allowed had been widely expected in April. Reuters TOKYO 20 April, 2021 19:31 IST The games were put off for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic which is surging again in Japan. - REUTERS Reuters TOKYO 20 April, 2021 19:31 IST A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, a month before the scheduled start of the games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.A decision that foreign spectators would not be allowed was made in March, and a decision on the number of domestic spectators to be allowed had been widely expected in April.The games were put off for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic which is surging again in Japan.Organisers for the 2020 Games said in a statement that, at a meeting of all the parties involved last month, "it was agreed that a general decision on spectator capacity in venues will be made in April, with the understanding that COVID-19 circumstances may necessitate a flexible approach."The statement said organisers were still discussing the matter with the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.