Athletes to get daily COVID tests in Tokyo, spectator decision by June

Olympic athletes will be tested for the coronavirus daily during their time in Tokyo for the delayed 2020 Games, organisers said on Wednesday.

They said a decision about whether to allow domestic spectators to attend would be taken in June.

All participants will need to take two coronavirus tests prior to arriving in Japan, the organisers, including the Tokyo 2020 committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said in a statement.

- Tokyo 2020 wants as many spectators as possible for Olympics, says Hashimoto -

Organisers want to have as many spectators as possible for the delayed Tokyo Games, although they can't rule out holding the event without spectators, the head of Tokyo 2020 said on Wednesday.

Seiko Hashimoto, Tokyo 2020's president, made the statement after organisers announced a number of stricter measures for the Games, which are due to start in July.