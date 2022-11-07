More Sports

NFL: Tom Brady becomes first-ever player to reach 100,000 passing yards

Brady, who has won seven Super Bowls, went over 100,000 yards in his 374th career game, including the playoffs.

AP
TAMPA 07 November, 2022 11:43 IST
TAMPA 07 November, 2022 11:43 IST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to spectators after the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa. The Buccaneers defeated the Rams 16-13. Brady became the first player in NFL history with over 100,000 career passing yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to spectators after the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa. The Buccaneers defeated the Rams 16-13. Brady became the first player in NFL history with over 100,000 career passing yards. | Photo Credit: AP

Brady, who has won seven Super Bowls, went over 100,000 yards in his 374th career game, including the playoffs.

Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

The league’s career passing leader entered the matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions needing 164 yards to reach a plateau the 45-year-old quarterback concedes no one would have imagined possible for him to achieve when he entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick in 2000.

Brady, who has won seven Super Bowls and owns nearly every meaningful league passing record, went over 100,000 yards in his 374th career game, including the playoffs.

“For me, it’s a credit to all the guys that I’ve played with, who have blocked for me, have caught passes. ... I can’t do (anything) in this league without guys doing what they’re amazing at, too,” Brady said last Thursday.

“They’re great achievements,” he added. “But as much as people want to say: “Oh, this is what Tom Brady did.’ In my mind, this is what myself and all these other people that have contributed to my life have done as well.”

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us