Tour de France: Pogacar retains overall lead as O'Connor wins stage

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept a close eye on his opponents as he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey in the Tour de France after the ninth stage, a 144.9-km mountain trek from Cluses in the northern Alps on Sunday.

Ben O'Conner reacts after winning the ninth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday.   -  AP

Australian Ben O'Connor of the AG2R-Citroen team won the stage from the breakaway, ahead of Italians Matteo Cataneo and Sonny Colbrelli.

