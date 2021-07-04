More Sports More Sports Tour de France: Pogacar retains overall lead as O'Connor wins stage Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept a close eye on his opponents as he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey in the Tour de France after the ninth stage, a 144.9-km mountain trek from Cluses in the northern Alps on Sunday. Reuters TIGNES (FRANCE) 04 July, 2021 21:43 IST Ben O'Conner reacts after winning the ninth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday. - AP Reuters TIGNES (FRANCE) 04 July, 2021 21:43 IST Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept a close eye on his opponents as he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey in the Tour de France after the ninth stage, a 144.9-km mountain trek from Cluses in the northern Alps on Sunday.Australian Ben O'Connor of the AG2R-Citroen team won the stage from the breakaway, ahead of Italians Matteo Cataneo and Sonny Colbrelli. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :