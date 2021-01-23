UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 at Fight Island - All you need to know

Two of the most exciting athletes will finally have their rematch as No. 2-ranked lightweight and former interim champion Dustin Poirier faces former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

The co-main event will round out a stellar showing of the lightweight division as No. 6 contender Dan Hooker looks to spoil the highly anticipated debut of Michael Chandler at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday.

The other fights on the main card include a women's flyweight clash between the No. 7 contender in the division, Jessica Eye, and No. 8-ranked Joanne Calderwood, and a women's strawweight contest pitting No. 6 contender Marina Rodriguez against No. 10-ranked Amanda Ribas.

A bout featuring middleweights Andrew Sanchez and Makhmud Muradov will open the main card of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 257 at the Etihad Arena in the Yas Island, UAE.

When is UFC Vegas 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 (according to IST)?

The event will be telecast live on January 24 (January 23 in the United States), Sunday, in India.

Where is UFC 257 taking place?

It is taking place at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

What time does the main card begin?

The event's main card will begin at 8:30 am IST (January 24).

Which TV channel will broadcast UFC 257 live in India?

You can watch the bouts live on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) in India.

Where will UFC 257 be streamed live online?

Sony LIV will provide live online streaming for the event.