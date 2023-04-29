UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon - LIVE streaming info, Full fight cards, stats; when and where to watch?

China’s Song “The Kung Fu Kid” Yadong will take on Ricky Simon of the United States in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Originally slated to be headlined by a lightweight contest between Arman Tsarukuyan and Renato Moicano, an injury to the latter forced that bout to be shelved.

Song, ranked eighth in the Bantamweight division, comes into the fight on the back of a crushing loss against USA’s Cory Sandhagen via Technical Knockout, his third win in his last five fights.

Meanwhile, clocking in at No. 10 in the divisional rankings, Simon touches down in Vegas with a five-fight winning streak, his latest result being a win against Jack Shore of Wales via submission.

While there aren’t title implications on the line in this one, it is a tremendously intriguing pairing between two fighters with similar championship aspirations, but operating on slightly different timelines.

Key stats

Song Yadong Ricky Simon Record 19-7-1 20-3-0 Height/Weight 173 cm/61.2 kg 168 m/61.2 kg Reach 170.2cm 175 m Debut 2017 (UFC) 2018 (UFC) Knockouts and submissions Eight wins by KO, three by submission Six wins by KO, four by submission

UFC Vegas 72: Full schedule Main cards start at 7:30am IST Main event: Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon - Bantamweight Other main cards: Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta Prelim Matches: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon in India?

The UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon bantamweight fight can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website. The fight will also be telecast actoss the Sony Sports network.

For viewers outside India - The UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon bantamweight fight can be streamed live on ESPN+ and on ufc.com with a FIGHT PASS subscription .