UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon - LIVE streaming info, Full fight cards, stats; when and where to watch?

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 29 April, 2023 13:40 IST
Song Yadong (L) will take on Ricky Simon in the bantamweight division.

Song Yadong (L) will take on Ricky Simon in the bantamweight division. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

UFC Vegas 72: Get the live streaming, telecast and other details of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night, headlined by the Bantamweight fight between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon.

China’s Song “The Kung Fu Kid” Yadong will take on Ricky Simon of the United States in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Originally slated to be headlined by a lightweight contest between Arman Tsarukuyan and Renato Moicano, an injury to the latter forced that bout to be shelved.

Read other UFC stories/results - HERE

Song, ranked eighth in the Bantamweight division, comes into the fight on the back of a crushing loss against USA’s Cory Sandhagen via Technical Knockout, his third win in his last five fights.

Meanwhile, clocking in at No. 10 in the divisional rankings, Simon touches down in Vegas with a five-fight winning streak, his latest result being a win against Jack Shore of Wales via submission.

While there aren’t title implications on the line in this one, it is a tremendously intriguing pairing between two fighters with similar championship aspirations, but operating on slightly different timelines.

Key stats

Song YadongRicky Simon
Record19-7-120-3-0
Height/Weight 173 cm/61.2 kg168 m/61.2 kg
Reach170.2cm175 m
Debut2017 (UFC) 2018 (UFC)
Knockouts and submissionsEight wins by KO, three by submissionSix wins by KO, four by submission
UFC Vegas 72: Full schedule
Main cards start at 7:30am IST
Main event: Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon - Bantamweight
Other main cards:
Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta
Prelim Matches:
Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon in India?

The UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon bantamweight fight can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website. The fight will also be telecast actoss the Sony Sports network.

For viewers outside India - The UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon bantamweight fight can be streamed live on ESPN+ and on ufc.com with a FIGHT PASS subscription .

