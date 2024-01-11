MagazineBuy Print

Ultimate Kho Kho: Gujarat Giants in final after beating defending champion Odisha Juggernauts

Odisha Juggernauts put in an improved show in the second half, but the nine-point advantage it conceded in the first proved too much to overcome.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 21:37 IST , Cuttack - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Players in action during the match between Gujarat Giants and Odisha Juggernauts on matchday 16 (semi-final day) of Ultimate Kho Kho at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday.
Players in action during the match between Gujarat Giants and Odisha Juggernauts on matchday 16 (semi-final day) of Ultimate Kho Kho at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. 3 | Photo Credit: UKK
infoIcon

Players in action during the match between Gujarat Giants and Odisha Juggernauts on matchday 16 (semi-final day) of Ultimate Kho Kho at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. 3 | Photo Credit: UKK

Gujarat Giants marched into the final of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2, overcoming defending champion Odisha Juggernauts 29-27 in the first semifinal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday.

Gujarat Giants dominated the first innings as its opponent seemingly switched off. Odisha Juggernauts put in an improved show in the second half, but the nine-point advantage it conceded in the first proved too much to overcome. Suyash Gargate and Sanket Kadam were the pick of the attackers for Gujarat Giants with six points each.

“Odisha is at the forefront of the promotion and development of sports, including indigenous sports like Kho Kho. Apart from having a franchise in Ultimate Kho Kho, it is also setting up a high-performance centre for Kho Kho with AM/NS India,” said Shri VK Pandian on the occasion.

Odisha Juggernauts made a nightmare start to the match. It not only lost its review for the first innings within a matter of minutes but conceded five dream run points to the first Gujarat Giants batch of Suyash Gargate, Deepak Madhav and Shubham Thorat. With one member of the next batch staying unconquered, Odisha Juggernauts led 10-5 after the first turn.

Things went from bad to worse for them in Turn 2. The Gujarat Giants’ attackers were rampant, not letting their opponents have a single dream run point. At the end of the first innings, their team had a nine-point advantage with the scores standing at 19-10 in their favour.

Odisha Juggernauts, though, came back strongly in Turn 3. It sent back the first two Gujarat Giants batches in just over four minutes. The likes of Dipesh More and Avinash Desai suddenly seemed infused with energy.

That seemed too little too late though as, despite an impressive comeback, Odisha Juggernauts went into the final turn with a slender five-point lead. The Gujarat Giants’ attackers overcame that with ease in the final turn.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
