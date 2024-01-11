MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ministry approves Kishore Jena and Mirabai Chanu’s training in Australia and US for Paris Olympics

Jena will be training in Gold Coast, Australia for 78 days, while Chanu will head to the US for training in St. Louis

Published : Jan 11, 2024 19:36 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
(From L-R): Kishore Jena and Mirabai Chanu.
(From L-R): Kishore Jena and Mirabai Chanu. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Reuters
infoIcon

(From L-R): Kishore Jena and Mirabai Chanu. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Reuters

The Sports Ministry on Thursday approved Asian Games silver medallist javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena’s proposal to train in Australia, while also funding Tokyo Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu’s month-long rehab training in the US ahead of the Paris Games.

Jena will be training in Gold Coast, Australia for 78 days, while Chanu will head to the US for training in St. Louis. She will be having regular sessions with Dr Aron Horschig and will be accompanied by chief coach Vijay Sharma.

“MYAS, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), will fund Jena, his coach and physiotherapist’s airfare, boarding & lodging expenditures, along with the cost for availing training and massage facilities, medical and local travel expenses and Medical Insurance costs among other expenditures,” the Ministry said in a release.

ALSO READ: Aman Sehrawat wins men’s 57kg gold at Zagreb Open

“Ministry, under TOPS funding, will cover her (Mirabai) and her coach’s airfare, boarding & lodging cost, gym expenses, and medical insurance cost among other expenditures.” The governing body has also approved proposals of wrestlers Deepak Punia (Freestyle), Ashu (Greco–Roman) and Ronit Sharma (Greco-Roman) to train abroad.

“TOPS will financially assist Olympian Deepak Punia to train in Michigan, USA. He will be training there for 31 days along with his physiotherapist Shubham Gupta, while the Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers will head to Almaty, Kazakhstan and train alongside the Kazakhstan wrestling team for 14 days.

“The duo will be accompanied by their coach, masseur and sparring partners during this time.”

Related Topics

Kishore Jena /

Mirabai Chanu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: Afghanistan 50/2 (8.2); Dube, Axar strike as Ibrahim, Gurbaz fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ministry approves Kishore Jena and Mirabai Chanu’s training in Australia and US for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka gets Prasidh boost ahead of crucial game against Gujarat
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Rhythm Sangwan bags India’s 16th quota place in shooting for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Gambia team in emergency landing scare on way to Cup of Nations
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Ministry approves Kishore Jena and Mirabai Chanu’s training in Australia and US for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 11
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain anti-doping agency hits back after malpractice claims
    AFP
  4. Biles would not be crushed if she missed Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Former French basketball national faces losing Paris 2024 role over Gaza post
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: Afghanistan 50/2 (8.2); Dube, Axar strike as Ibrahim, Gurbaz fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ministry approves Kishore Jena and Mirabai Chanu’s training in Australia and US for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka gets Prasidh boost ahead of crucial game against Gujarat
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Rhythm Sangwan bags India’s 16th quota place in shooting for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Gambia team in emergency landing scare on way to Cup of Nations
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment