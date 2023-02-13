UP government sings MoUs to improve grassroots sports ecosystem

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with several corporate organsations to improve the state’s sporting infrastructure.

The sports-focused session titled “Harnessing opportunities in the sports sector in Uttar Pradesh” at the Invest UP Summit saw MoU’s being signed to strengthen the grassroots sports ecosystem to empower athlete training in the state.

The summit was hosted in the presence of Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Information and Broadcasting, Shri Girish Chandra Yadav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Shri. Navneet Sehgal, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

“Today marks a new vision for Uttar Pradesh as this is the first time ever that a sports investment session is being organised which spotlights how important the sector is to the government. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi ji, the sporting ecosystem of the country has undergone massive transformation.” said sports minister Anurag Thakur.

The MOUs were signed with companies like HCL, Sporta Technologies (Dream Sports) and The European Business & Technology Centre.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra were also present during the event.

“As someone who is part of the sports ecosystem of the state, I am very happy to see the growing interest of big corporates and organisations in the sports sector.” said Raina

Bindra’s Abhinav Futuristics also signed an agreement to establish world-class High-Performance Sports Training & Rehabilitation Centres in UP and also operate the Centre for 5 years to cater for the needs of around 5000 athletes across the State ranging from grassroots sports to elite levels.

“We envision a partnership with the state government to set up a state of the art Center for high performance and injury management. Also, through my foundation, I pledge to take care of the needs of all the athletes of the state who may get injured and require surgical intervention.” Bindra said.