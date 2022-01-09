Weekly Digest (January 3-9): South Africa beats India in 2nd Test; Djokovic fiasco in Australia

South Africa defeated India at Johannesburg to level the three-match Test series while Bangladesh recorded a historic Test win over New Zealand away from home.

Elsewhere in Sydney, England waged a thrilling draw against Australia in the 4th Ashes Test while Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2022 participation was left in limbo.

Here's a look at the major headlines from the world of sport in the past week (January 3-9).

CRICKET

Dean Elgar struck an unbeaten 96 as South Africa beat India by seven wickets in the second Test in Johannesburg. (REPORT)

England hung on for a gripping draw with just one wicket left to deny Australia a 4-0 series lead in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Sunday. (REPORT)

Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in a Test match at the 16th attempt with a stunning eight-wicket victory at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday that snapped the World Test champion’s 17-match unbeaten run on home soil. (REPORT)

James Anderson and Stuart Broad saw off the Australians in the final minutes of play on Day 5 in Sydney. - GETTY IMAGES

Shamarh Brooks, making his ODI debut at the age of 33, top-scored with 93 as West Indies defeated Ireland by 24 runs in the first match of a three-game series at Sabina Park on Saturday. (REPORT)

England’s Jos Buttler has a broken finger and will be returning home to end a difficult Ashes tour for the 57-Test capped wicketkeeper-batter. (REPORT)

The Women's Ashes series has been brought forward by a week to allow Australia and England to meet quarantine requirements ahead of the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March, Cricket Australia said on Thursday. (REPORT)

Sri Lanka's aggressive opening batter, Danushka Gunathilaka, has decided to retire from Test cricket at the age of 30 to focus on the white-ball formats. (REPORT)

The rising COVID-19 cases across the country has forced the BCCI to postpone Ranji Trophy for the time being. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was among a new group of Senegal players to test positive for the coronavirus at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. (REPORT) Arsenal and Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also tested positive. (REPORT)

Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior each scored a brace of goals as Real Madrid beat Valencia 4-1 and extended its lead in the La-Liga. Ten-man Barcelona conceded a late goal to draw at Granada 1-1 (RELATED)

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the first major international event of the football calendar in 2022 and is being hosted by Cameroon. Here’s all you need to know. (REPORT)

A makeshift Bayern Munich team conceded two goals in four minutes to suffer a shock 2-1 loss to visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday as the Bundesliga resumed following a three-week winter break. (RELATED)

Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy was released from prison on bail on Friday ahead of his trial on rape charges, which has been put back until June at the earliest. (REPORT)

Leicester City striker and club top scorer Jamie Vardy has been ruled out for up to eight weeks due to a hamstring injury. (REPORT)

Aston Villa has signed Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho on a loan deal until the end of the season from Barcelona. (RELATED)

Manchester United on Thursday promoted insider Richard Arnold to the role of chief executive officer, effectively replacing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward as the football club's boss. (REPORT)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the team's FA Cup win against Swindon Town. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. - GETTY IMAGES

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi has returned to Paris after testing negative for COVID-19 and will resume training in the coming days, the French Ligue 1 club said. (REPORT)

The U.S. women’s national team will face the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland at the SheBelieves Cup next month in its first matches of a busy 2022 during which it hopes to qualify for both the 2023 Women’s World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics. (REPORT)

The first leg of the League Cup semifiinal between Arsenal and Liverpool scheduled for Thursday has been postponded after a coronavirus outbreak in the away team's camp. (REPORT)

Christian Eriksen said he intended to return to football to play for Denmark at the World Cup but his interview with a Danish broadcaster posed many questions, with the playmaker's future still up in the air. (REPORT)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee has announced the postponement of the ongoing season of the I-League for another six weeks in light of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Australia said Thursday it had cancelled the entry visa of Novak Djokovic, opening the way to his detention and deportation in a dramatic reversal for the tennis world number one. (READ)

Rafael Nadal's Australian Open preparations remained on track after he beat American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 in the final of the Melbourne Summer Set on Sunday. (READ)

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from her semifinal match at a WTA tournament in Melbourne with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover. (READ)

Nadal will be aiming to break the record for most Grand Slam singles titles at this month's Australian Open. - AFP

World No. 9 Iga Swiatek has pulled out of next week’s Sydney Tennis Classic due to a rib injury, the women’s tour said on Sunday. (REPORT)

World number one Ashleigh Barty showed why she is the Australian Open favourite when she demolished Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the final of the Adelaide International on Sunday. (REPORT)

India's Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan upset top seeds Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo to win the title at the Adelaide International on Sunday. (READ)

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime stormed through a gripping clash with Spanish star Roberto Bautista Agut for a massive victory that earned his country a maiden ATP Cup title on Sunday. (READ)

Czech tennis player Renata Voracova left Australia on Saturday, the Czech Foreign Ministry said, after complications with visas that got her swept up in a furore over the handling of the country's COVID-19 vaccine exemptions. (READ)

BOXING

The International Boxing Association has renewed its partnership with the International Testing Agency for three years, an agreement which will cover in-competition dope testing, long-term sample storage, and investigations among other aspects. (REPORT)

Joe Smith Jr. will face compatriot Steve Geffrard in his World Boxing Organization light heavyweight title defence bout on January 15, with challenger Callum Johnson withdrawing after testing positive for COVID-19. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Four games involving the Indian hockey teams, including the men's side's historic Olympic bronze medal-winning contest in Tokyo, have been nominated by the world body (FIH) for the Favourite Match of the Year 2021. (REPORT)

Olympic bronze medal winning India men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is in race to win the prestigious World Games Athlete of the Year award after being nominated for the honour. (REPORT)

Defending the title at the women's Asia Cup and sealing a direct berth in the FIH World Cup later will be the key focus for India as it will set the tone for the side ahead of a busy season, said the team's vice-captain Savita Punia. (REPORT)

Anticipating tough competition at the Asian Games this year, Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh says the FIH Pro League will be a perfect platform to try out new combinations for the big-ticket event in Hangzhou, starting September 10. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

Lakshya Sen says he will look to build on his rich vein of form and return with a maiden title when he begins the new season with a debut appearance at the India Open Super 500. (READ)

The entire England badminton contingent has withdrawn from the upcoming India Open after the country's doubles specialist Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive for COVID-19. (READ)

Former Commonwealth Games champion shuttler Parupalli Kashyap says he will have to "reassess his training" after being ruled out for six weeks due to a recent calf muscle injury. (READ)