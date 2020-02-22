More Sports

Bulky Wilder and Fury weigh in for re-match

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have both piled on the pounds compared to their first fight for their re-match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 February, 2020 17:34 IST

Bulky Wilder and Fury weigh in for re-match

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 February, 2020 17:34 IST
Bulky Wilder and Fury weigh in for re-match
Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi share Laureus award
Simone Biles wins third Laureus award
Laureus Sports Awards: Highlights from the ceremony
 More Videos
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Real Madrid over Barcelona
Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes sparks Kansas City Chiefs to comeback win
'We play in different eras' - Jordan on Lebron comparisons
Player of the Day - Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard leads LA Clippers to win over Dallas Mavericks
Conor McGregor.
McGregor would love to fight Pacquiao at new Vegas stadium
Fury: Wilder Is A 'Skinny-legged Super Noodle'
NBA: Jayson Tatum dismantles Pelicans in Celtics win