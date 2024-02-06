MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Aquatics Championships 2024: On golden day for China, Quan Hongchan wins platform diving

China dominates the World Aquatics Championships in Doha with wins in diving and artistic swimming, setting the stage for a strong performance in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 10:50 IST , DOHA - 3 MINS READ

AP
China’s Hongchan Quan in action.
China’s Hongchan Quan in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

China’s Hongchan Quan in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

On a golden day for China, reigning Olympic champion Quan Hongchan gave herself a huge boost of momentum heading into the Paris Games by winning the 10-meter platform at the World Aquatics Championships on Monday.

The 16-year-old Chinese star edged teammate Chen Yuxi, totalling 436.25 points over five dives. Chen, the two-time reigning world champion, settled for a silver this time with 427.80.

No one else was even close to the Chinese duo. Britain’s Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix grabbed the final spot on the podium with 377.10 for the bronze.

China dominated Day 4 of the world championships in Doha, with the diving triumph augmented by a pair of victories in artistic swimming.

After dominating the big tower over the last three years, Quan and Chen are overwhelming favorites to battle for gold in Paris.

Quan edged Chen for the top spot at the Tokyo Games in 2021, while their positions were reversed at the 2022 worlds in Budapest and the 2023 championships in Fukuoka.

Now, it’s Quan back on top.

China, which sent a scaled-back team to Doha with the Olympics just five months away, has still won three of the first six events. The other golds have been divvied up among Britain, Australia and Mexico.

READ | World Aquatics Championships 2024: China extends winning streak in men’s synchro diving

China finished on top Monday in both artistic swimming events, as well.

Twins Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi won the women’s duet technical routine, while Yang Shuncheng took gold in men’s solo technical.

The 27-year-old sisters received 266.0484 points. Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe gave Britain its best showing ever at worlds, capturing the silver with marks of 259.5601. The country’s only other medal in artistic swimming was Shortman’s solo free bronze at last summer’s championships in Fukuoka.

Spain’s Alisa Ozhogina Ozhogin and Iris Tio Casa grabbed bronze at 258.0333, repeating their finish from 2023.

The Wangs were back on top in duet technical after a disappointing fourth-place showing at Fukuoka. They had previously won the event at the 2022 worlds in Budapest.

The siblings have combined for eight gold medals over their world championship careers, including two in Doha. They were part of the winning group in the team acrobatic event on Sunday.

Italy’s Linda Cerruti and Lucrezia Ruggiero, who captured the silver in Fukuoka, initially finished ninth but were bumped up to sixth with a revised score after a successful protest. The reigning world champions from Japan did not compete.

The 16-year-old Yang earned gold with the final swim of the men’s event, totaling 246.4766 points. He edged Italy’s Giorgio Minisini (245.3166), with the bronze going to Colombia’s Gustavo Sanchez (231.0000).

Artistic swimming is split into 11 medal-winning opportunities at the world championships. There are only two events on the Olympic program, duet and team.

Men have competed in artistic swimming at the world championships since 2015, when the sport was still known as synchronized swimming. They are eligible for the Olympics for the first time in Paris.

Related Topics

World Aquatics Championships /

World Aquatics /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anjali Bhagwat: Role of athletes in popularising the sport a key criterion
    Anjali Bhagwat
  2. World Aquatics Championships 2024: On golden day for China, Quan Hongchan wins platform diving
    AP
  3. AFCON 2024: Osimhen is an injury concern for Nigeria before semifinal against South Africa
    PTI
  4. U.S Gymnastics could send ‘Dream Team’ to Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  5. Marsh captains Australia T20 squad for NZ series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. World Aquatics Championships 2024: On golden day for China, Quan Hongchan wins platform diving
    AP
  2. U.S Gymnastics could send ‘Dream Team’ to Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, February 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Aquatics Championships 2024: China extends winning streak in men’s synchro diving
    AP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 4
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anjali Bhagwat: Role of athletes in popularising the sport a key criterion
    Anjali Bhagwat
  2. World Aquatics Championships 2024: On golden day for China, Quan Hongchan wins platform diving
    AP
  3. AFCON 2024: Osimhen is an injury concern for Nigeria before semifinal against South Africa
    PTI
  4. U.S Gymnastics could send ‘Dream Team’ to Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  5. Marsh captains Australia T20 squad for NZ series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment