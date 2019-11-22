Photos Kolkata turns pink for India's first ever day/night Test Move aside Jaipur. The city of joy is now the pink city, at least for the next five days as it hosts India's first ever D/N Test fixture. Team Sportstar Kolkata 22 November, 2019 07:00 IST Team Sportstar Kolkata 22 November, 2019 07:00 IST The 42, Kolkata's tallest building, sported a rich pink hue ahead of the second Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday. Photo: AFP 1/6 Eden Gardens, the 'home of cricket' in India, will bear witness to another historic moment for the sport in the country as it hosts India's first ever day/night Test. Photo: Reuters 2/6 Murals around the city celebrated Kolkata's love for and rich history of hosting cricket over the years. Photo: Special arrangement 3/6 Clubs and public spaces have also been sporting pink lights and decorative elements ahead of the historic Test. Photo: Special arrangement 4/6 Blimps carrying the Test match's branding were seen around the Eden Gardens Photo: Sourav Ganguly 5/6 Security concerns meant the Cricket Association of Bengal cancelled its plan to have Army paratroopers flying into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the captains before the toss of the day-night Test. Photo: AFP 6/6