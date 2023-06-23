Podcast: The Tejaswin Shankar Podcast - On athletics, accounting and everything in between

You’re listening to what Google Won’t Tell You - a sports podcast from Sportstar.

Welcome to another episode of What Google Won’t Tell You. This is a special podcast from Sportstar, a slightly quirky one too, where we talk about lesser known stories from the world of sports. We also catch up with athletes and other stakeholders from the sporting ecosystem in this podcast and the first step in that is this episode. Today’s guest is Tejaswin Shankar. The high jumper and decathlete is the national record holder in high jump, has a CWG bronze medal to his name in the discipline and is one of the most well-spoken athletes of his time.

In this episode, Jonathan Selvaraj and ipsit Mohapatra sit down with Tejaswin to discuss his showing at the Interstate Athletics Meet in Bhubaneswar, the road to Paris 2024, his ambitions in sports and how he balances life away from it.

It’s a long listen, so grab some snacks and refreshments and settle down for this one. You’re going to enjoy it!

--xx--

Ipsit: Tejaswin I’ve been tracking you for along time. You are such a massive young talent. You pursued your studies in Kansas. You must have met even more outrageously talented young people in Kansas. Can you tell something about your forays in the USA and practising with other talented athletes across the world.

The one big common theme which I learned over the course of 5-6 years in the USA and which motivates me is not being the big fish in a small pond but being the small fish in a big pond. When I went to the USA for the first time. In India I set the National Record at 16. In a way I had hit my peak in India already. If I’m getting the NR at 16 then there is really nobody around who can give me a fight to get to the next barrier which was 2.30 or whatever. In order to overcome that, I had to get into an environment. Of course at that time I wasn’t thinking about things like that. I was thinking I’m getting a scholarship. Mummy said I have to finish my studies so go out I’m going out. But in hindsight, it feels that just going there, being in the presence of coach Rovelto and Eric Kynard who is an Olympic medallist and world medallist. Multiple other people. The average high jumper in that time in our university was jumping over 2.20m. In that group it felt like it doesn’t matter who you are and you are only as good as your previous jump in practise or competition. In that group it was such a competitive environment. Just 2.27 and 2.29 jump might be huge in India. But the talks we had about training and competition, nothing was below a diamond level me4et or Olympic final. The mental conditioning started there.

You might say conditioning you may have done but you haven’t got 2.30. but you have to put the seed and put water. That was what happened at k state. That gave me the confidence to do whatever I can If I put my mind to it.

Just having that feeling of being the small fish in a big pond. It was the desire and motivation to pursue something than have the limelight on me. If i was in Neeraj’s position, i would have locked myself in a room. Like he seems to do. I don’t want this baggage around me of being Olympic gold medallist. That big aura. Apna alag se rhna. Bich bich me article ara raha hai is great. I don’t even want that lifestyle. That would have indered my group as an athlete and a student.

Ipsit: Great answer Tejaswin. The second thing I want to ask you. You multi discipline athletes are remarkable. But there are a few who have made immensely successful transitions. Karsten Warholm decathlete and now smashing in the 400 hurdles. Daphne Schippers transitioned from the heptathlon to sprinter. You seem to be a glutton for punishment. Going from 1 to ten. Coach Rovelto he has had experience with decathlon. When you were transitioning, it didn’t happen overnight. When I saw your videos you had put on twitter. Sometimes hurdles, sometimes falling, when you scrapped your shin. Tell me about this fantastic process.

I think somewhere down the line, it comes down to the fact that the European system, we talk about how Europe produces athlete after athlete who compete at the highest level. They have a good ecosystem. I think a lot of this comes from that aspect of not specialising your athlete at an early age. If you look at their grass root system, they have a pentathlon for really young kids. Karsten Warholm was an octathlon champion in the U-18 category. Slowly then they progress to the ten. They don’t take a kid and take him to 10. The small kid the discus isn’t even fitting in his hand.

There is a whole process where first they want to become a good fit strong athlete, general athlete. After which we can become a sprinter or jumper or whatever. In my case, due to the system or due to the way things are run, the development process of our country, i specialised early was because because if I am doing well keep doing it. I am breaking the NR so keep doing it. I had no background in the combined events. The same process that happened to me when i came into athletics.

My middle school coach told me if i wanted to be good at cricket I had to be fit and strong so I could be better in cricket. I started athletics and got into high jump. When I wanted to get better in the high jump and wanted to get better. Then coach Rovelto said if you want to get good at this, to supplement it what all can you do.

In my first year in college, i was jumping 2.29. I had a couple jumps over 2.28. great year with respect to progress if you are measuring with respect to how high you jump. Next year, couple jump over 2.27 but not 2.30. Didn’t get it. Where was that progress. I felt I’m working harder than the previous year.

Already in Neeraj, there are so many people asking why cant you do 90m. I myself couldn’t handle why I cant do 2.30m. Then i told him we have to do something else, i cant buy into the training. I want to do something else to supplement my progress in the event. He said, lets start with 400 well. You do the 400. you have a lot of energy you say you aren’t tired. So I’ll tire you out. You run on the relay team and become an alternate in the relay team. That will help your stride length and little endurance will improve. If you hare jumping high, you will come in later, you will be sitting so endurance will come well.

I ran the relay but felt something else I can do. So then he suggested to do the long jump, it’s similar to the high jump, but just that the take off is in front of your body and in the long jump its under your body. The mechanism in the penultimate step is the same so do that. I said OK, did that.

Then to do the long jump better he said lets do the hurdles. The three steps that are in between the hurdles, that shuffle is very similar to the long jump. That’s 5 events. What’s left is the gola. So in the weekend instead of doing your core, i might as well start throwing the shot. I started doing the shot. That’s how my introduction to the combined events started. It’s not like i started overnight.

Slowly i was in that age group where European athletes are when they are in 8=9 grade. I was in my second 3 rd year. I started 5 events. In the pentathlon in college which is hosted just in my university like as a transition event- for combined events- hurdles shot-put, long jump and high jump and a 1k run. These are events i was getting comfortable with so I did that in my second or 3 rd year. Fourth year I was like I’ve done this, so might as well do the heptathlon which is the event for men. So what’s left, the pole vault. So if I’ve already done this much, might as well pick up the pole and give it a shot. Picked that. Invented the Shankar flop where I’m falling forward. Kuch bhi ho raha hai. Things started aading up and falling into place.

I did 7 and in the last year, what’s left, discus- javelin—400m. 400 you only have to run. Only two events to learn. Started doing that. Overall in the grand scheme of things, now Shot put is comfortable, there are 3 events to pick up. Even to this day i am lagging and have to raise that level.

If you say I’ve gone in a circle – I started doing the combined events to get better at the high jump and now Ive gone completely in this. And now it turns out I’m neck deep in the combined events and not looking to get out of it. That’s where the transition stops I guess.

Jonathan: What was it like competing in Bhubaneswar, you are coming from the USA. I’m sure temperatures aren’t that extreme where you came from. Your poles got held back at the airport. You had to get used to the Indian way of doing things. How did that work out for you?

Poles etc always get stuck. If Mondo can get stuck, I’m just Tejaswin. The combined events teaches you if you really dive into it and think about individual athletes. Someone like Jeswin. 8.42 he has done and is struggling to put together a series where he can jump 8m on that day. He is struggling to put together 6 jumps. One would have got to 8.40. The common thinking is you practise the entire year we are asking just for 1 jump.

If he cant produce 1 jump out of six, how does one produce a peak in 10 events. That is the combined events.

There’s no such thing as a perfect combined events competition. Always something you fuck up, always something where you have a better event which you didn’t event. U have to know how to deal with setbacks and how to move onto the next event. You can’t sit and brood over the fact that you ran a 11.2 in the 100 because you had 9 events to go. The competition isn’t won or lost in the 100, you have 4 in the same day and 2 in the next hour. How can you think of the 100 when you have such a busy schedule. You have to know how to overcome and move to the next one. The transition between each even its very important.

The hardest part is the rest between the 2 days because you have 12 hours to think about what can go wrong. Devils workshop situation. You have time to think next day, pole vault is my weak event. If i hit a hurdle and fall down then all my effort is gone. If i have a 5000 points also it will all be a waste. Elite decathletes like Dan O’Brien -- everyone knows what happened before the 1992 Olympics. All these thoughts come in. Discus in known as the hardest event.

Because every event before the disc is a fast and explosive event. I the discus you are already fatigued from the first day. But in the second day you have to be fast and aggressive in the 110 hurdles and in the discus you have to be slow and long. You want a big push behind the disc. Most guys cant comprehend the feeling of being long vs being fast and aggressive. They choke and put it into the net. You only have 3 attempts. If you foul the first then you have two. One is a safety throw. In the third everything comes into the 3 rd. If that is fouled, then the whole decathlon is fouled. You think its’ only the disc why is hard. But it’s more psychological than physical.

The combined events teach you that there will always be challenges which you have to adapt to and deal with and adjust so the goal is to get the biggest score you can. The goal isn’t to run the fastest 100 or jump the highest

The heat is a separate story. The poles etc you learn from the life. You think OK the reliance foundation is here so they have their own pole vaulters so I could ask from them. I asked Aman from reliance if my poles don’t come can I use your poles. So what poles do you have or I might ask Yamandeep what poles do you have. You have to find an alternative to get things done. That being said. Weather wise mistake was right before the 100m, I was in the American style kit me warm up, 400 and 800 rounds. There the weather is cold. There is a sheet with all these checklists for warm-ups.

Full stretching. Physio was there so I thought use that. When I got to the start line in the start. The guy next to me fouled. From my nose I noticed there was blood. What just happened. The event hasn’t started and I’m already heat exhausted. Then I realised this is India and I have to warm up accordingly. Have to adapt to the situation. That doesn’t affect that one event but the long jump as well. By the time I got to the long jump I was gassed out because the turnover time is so quick.

Shot-put is more of a power event. It’s not so tiring. You have to throw with force. After the long jump I had time to rest. I sat in the shade. Put water in my mouth. By the time i got to shot put was able to salvage a13m throw. Then knew i had a break. Went to the hotel room and rejuvenated for 4-5 hrs. Get used to the conditions mentally as much as physically. -- what do i do in the High jump because that’s the event I always cramp in. The fatigue of 3 events come in so what do i do to avoid the cramp and two what do i do to get a good jump. I’ve just had 3 bad – comparatively bad events. I need to find a way to get to 7500. I knew after long jump I knew I wasn’t get the NR. For that I need to have a really fast 1500 or do something in Pole vault. I wasn’t even thinking of that. I also don’t think about the 1500 because I try to delay thinking about it as long as possible.

I came at 1.99. Take a few jumps to get used to it. 2,20m. Got. Competed in 400m, then I got a lot back. Got some confidence. We still have the second day in front of us.

Just because of the nature of the sport you apply it to life and try to find solutions. You try to find solutions for that time frame and keep adapting because that is the nature of the sport.

Jonathan: One thing you had mentioned was you were losing so much water through out your event and it reminded me of Rahul Dravid’s water loss in that test in Kolkata. Was this a particularly gruelling event or is this just the nature of the decathlon.

Even in general you lose a lot of water. Body is made of 70 percent water. So inside the muscle when the water goes out the muscle starts twitching and cramp starts coming in. The functioning of your body starts depleting and however energised you are feeling, you will start feeling low. Water i s the most important component. Water doesn’t stay if you don’t add sodium or salt or electrolytes. You are losing mg, ca and electrolytes in your muscle which keeps things up and running. Every decathlete has some some totka to make sure you stay hydrated. A lot of this is placebo. One would say there is some science which hasn’t been discovered. I use-- dry mustard. I use a sachet of mustard or a shot of pickle juice, I’d spoken to coach and he said if you cramp in the night, add soap to your legs, wear tights and go to sleep because something with the bicarbonates in the soap. I’ve no idea if he was joking or serious but I’ve never had cramps the next day so I continue to do this.

There’s all these totkas people do so they avoid cramps because that is the limiting factor. Everyone has their own things that they do. The heat, water loss factor, you have to keep hydrated. Once you cramp, it;s over. You cant do anything. You might be the fittest but that’s it. You have to stop. That’s why keep drinking water. One guy was cramping so I was giving them pickle juice that you never know.

Especially during breaks, going to the hotel and eating a little bit of food. Water was a huge component and it is a huge component which I am still struggling to this day. I’m trying to get as much liquid in my body as i can so I can get back to feeling normal and compete at the highest level.

Jonathan: How exhausted are you right now? I had asked you are you free to talk and you said I’m free for the next one week. What would you compare it to – just how exhausted you are.

A good perspective is if you look at Olympic decathletes they do not more than 3-4 decathlon in a given year. One qualifier event, one major championships and one of those meets where they make money which is the Florence decathlon or something. And really elite decathletes who are elite in individual events, like Simon Ehammer might turn up in individual events might do a long jump because that’s where they can make their money one. You can’t make money from decathlon, Because you are only competing in like 3-4 decathlons in a year. And anyway they are seeing 4 people are coming to watch of those 4, they are your mom bringing a pole or your dad bringing an icebox.

The nature of the event is like you can’t do that much. In my case it’s the high jump, do that simultaneously. Use the high jump as my bread and butter. Fuelling my desire of competing in the competing in the combined events.

I’m that tired, Ive forgotten your question. The next day you feel really tired. The problem is the night of the competition you cant sleep. Regardless whether it’s been easy or difficult. I caffeinate myself after the pole vault. I need to drink red bull so my eyes are open. If you look at your schedule, you finish the decathlon at 8pm on day 1. we ran the 400 at 750. At 8pm doping control. Anyway we don’t have anything in your body so you drink till you get something out of your body. You get back eat dinner and by the time you are done it is 11 -1130. The next day race starts at 7am. You want to be up at 3-4 hours before the race so you are fresh. If you sleep at 12pm. So you are operating on 4 hours of sleep. This is what Olympic decathletes deal with. That’s how it happens at the Olympics because you have to time events for prime time TV, they have to run the four hundred in the evening, go back to the village, eat and drink and the race starts at 8pm. Have to be up at 4-5 and do your warm-up. Everything is tight on the previous day. 400M is the cherry on the top of the cake. You have to ]have a strategy and a plan. By the time you get here you have to deal with this. But operating on those 4 hours you start shutting down after the pole vault. For many people it is after the vault because javelin and 1500m is in the evening.

What if we do all events back to back instead of 3 in the morning and 2 in the eventing. This is what you have to get used to eventually. It’s better to do it in the 30 minute way because you aren’t sitting down and letting the fatigue come inside. The last two events, that’s usually for prime time. Once the pole vault is over and you go home and then you start feeling the fatigue of 1.5 days and start shutting down. After a stage no matter who you are the body starts shutting down. That’s when they have to whatever they have to stay awake. Caffeine or hit yourself. But once you get through the 1500 you feel extremely exhausted but because you have taken all that caffeine you can’t even sleep, you are lying down with your eyes completely open but sleep isn’t coming but your body is also shutting down. That’s the worst time frame in a decathlon’s day. After the 1500 is done. Especially if you have a good meet, you go out and celebrate. The next two days you don’t recover. You are already dehydrated. If you have a beer then you are hydrated over hydrated. That’s the whole process of it.

You have just peaked emotionally after 10 events to achieve something. You are struggling for two days to get to that finish. After that you just lose motivation for the next week. You don’t want to do anything else. You just want to sit in bed and watch Netflix. That’s why from a periodisation standpoint having qualification meets for combined events so close to a championships might be good for a sprinter to check their fitness but for a combined event athletes 9-10 times it wont do them well because they have already peaked emotionally competing for 2 days in the summer heat. But if you have to do that again in 3 weeks it’s asking for two much and then hoping them to do a PB and do a record, then it’s unlikely. It’s about probability and you aren’t giving them the probability of doing well.

Jonathan: Decathlon like you said maybe four people come to see. But that’s changed because of you. That’s one thing I like and that was you got all the guys to to take a picture with you. That was pretty cool gesture. Did you feel some weight of responsibility to make this more popular. Is it even your responsibility/

It’s not a responsibility but it’s just a choice from my side. I chose to do it because I[m passionate about it. Everyone who does the decathlon is. Because they know how sucky it is. You don’t get the attention a 100m or a javelin thrower gets. Even if you don’t win but throw 80m you have people going woah here’s an 80m jumper. Here if you get 7000 points most people don’t even know what that means. We have 5 guys who cross the 7000m mark. Most guys don’t even know how to calculate the 7000m mark. But there’s’ a lot more to it than the number.

There are more people who are calculating the decathlon. I was talking to someone at the long jump in the decathlon. He was saying TJ, till yesterday when we used to do the long jump there wouldn’t even be one guy watching. Just our coach would be telling where your take off was. When you were clapping a few guys were clapping. We got motivated by that. We started clapping too. He said then. But the next day again no one was in Pole-vault. So I was saying today no one came. But that’s part and parcel.

The Pole vault really got all of us together with respect to having no one there. Couple of guys said we are going to drop out after this event. I took it on me that why do you want to drop out now. You only have 4 events now why do you want to do this. It was an empty stadium. Just 2 coaches. Making sure all of us come together and cheer fr the one guy completing his event and vice versa. They already had it in them. We all just needed one person to take the initiative, to clap hands and say come on guys. One guy claps four will follow. I wanted to be that guy. Going to the USA and learning all that what is the point if you aren’t teaching this over there. That was the whole objective.

It came back as a boomerang. Before the 1500, Everyone knew before me that I needed to run 4.40 to qualify. They came up to me and were like, Right after the javelin, i was getting ready to warm up for the 1500m. I had the stopwatch in my hand. In the 1500m you I run a 200m, just to see at what pace I have to run the race. So about 20m before the race, I took the watch, I got talking to a few decathletes who were going to the bathroom. They were asking me what am I doing. I said I was warming up. They told me this isn’t America, don’t do any warm ups, we will run in the race itself. I said no I need to run the race in 4.40. They said we have said we will get it done don’t take tension.

Then before the race, I felt they might say but as a competitor I wasn’t feeling that confident. What if my race gets eaten (messed up). I’ve run 4.36 many times and I can comfortably run 4.25-4.26. but it;s a game of pace. Even if you run the first lap fast, the pace always drops in the second lap. So going back to the race, my first lap was 69 seconds. My second lap was 79 seconds. I was at a 10 second deficit. And the 3-4th laps was the same 78 79 range. So in the second lap I needed someone to set the pace. In my mind it was going I need to find someone to set the pace. And everyone was saying it will happen bhaisab. This much this guy runs or that guy runs.

I started running and didn’t even realise, there was one guy behind me – Mohit, the whole race he was saying, chalo chalo. Karna hai. Usko pakad ke chalo. Stalin age hain, he is fourth and is trying to finish third. Yamanp is coming first, go behind him. He was positioning me and once I was starting to drop off, he got in front of me and said pakdo pakdo. End of the day it was just a 1500m race. But after 9 events it feels like a marathon. Even the commentator was saying this.

For a couple of guys in front to lead the race so that they could pace me. They were running in the 430 range. And I was running in the 4.35 range. The guys behind me were already telling me we are finished. Don’t run behind us. We won’t run that fast. That also plays a role because they said if you run behind us you will be running 5m and it will be a waste. The right guys came together and helped me out. It came back as a boomerang The way I tried to help in the vault. They gave it back in the 1500 and helped me cross the finish line and at the end one of them said when you have qualified it feels like we have qualified because at least someone from our sport will represent India at the Asian level. Since we started no one has represented India at the decathlon in Asia. This itself is going to boost decathlon in the country. Felt good to hear that. At least we are all on the same page when it comes to these things.

They said stood around and said we will talk about how we are training. I said we wont just talk we will get a picture clicked. Then all the media were there and they said its the medal ceremony and we will get a picture with the medal. I said that’s the kind of picture you always get. This is the real spirit of the decathlon when everyone is together and gets clicked. It’s not my medal alone. If they didn’t help me in the 1500, i might not have qualified. So i think that is what the decathlon taught me.

In the USA, they make everyone sit in the steeplechase pool and take a picture but here the pool was a little dirty so we didn’t do it. But other wise i felt we had to take a picture.

Ipsit: What a beautiful gesture TJ

Jonathan: It’s surprising because you were the only guy who qualified and they wanted it for you. But there was a guy who crossed 7000 and one guy with 6900 something. You pulled up the entire field as well.

That is one point. The flip side of the coin is the guy- Yamandeep. The guy who did 7100, did a personal best. He is a solid 4.60 vaulter. He only did 4.20 in that competition. He choked the discus. He had a bad 100m. Bad hurdles. In spite of this, if he can do a PB then think what his capacity is. From that angle if you see, then everyone’s capacity. Gokul came third, he did a PB in vault but he did a 45m throw in javelin. I’m throwing more than that and I started yesterday.

So see how much scope of improvement is there. We shouldn’t just see them from the 6900 -7000 point lens because if they just tap into their potential, a guy is able to jump whatever 1.90 in the high jump, there’s no reason he can’t jump 7m in the long jump. He has what it takes. It is just a matter of channelling it in the right direction.

Say someone like. me. If I can run 10,8 in the 100m.. there is no reason I cant vault 4.50 4.60. I just have to tap into it. Right now OK, there are someone who are 7000 or something but I don’t see that it’s going to take a long time for those guys to get over 7300 7400 if they have the right opportunity and the guys at 6400-6500 to get to 7000. That’s how I look at it.

Jonathan: Very fascinating. I was curious Tejaswin. You are a numbers guy. Did that encourage you t get into the decathlon. Did that shape your interest in the decathlon. Because it’s a very number driven, stat driven. You are always calculating. If i do this much, then I need to do this much. I’m trying to segue into the auditor bit or was it just incidental

I think the calculation definitely happens after every event. But that calculator does. I don’t sit and calculate these things. But more so, I think this brings out the meticulous personality side of myself. Preparation for the decathlon. I, not talking about training. Talking about the preparation before the competition. You really need to have a vision how I want to do this event. Before the decathlon, my sister said It’s going to be very hot, get an ice jacket. I got an ice jacket but then you need an ice box. Have that Then where do you fill it with ice. What is the arrangement for water. You are carrying spikes for ten events so what the nails you need for that. You are carrying four implements. If you are carrying the shot put in the 15kg suitcase in your flight. Then that is 7.26kg. So where will you carry the shoes. So these are the kind of meticulous preparation you have to do.

After javelin suppose they have after the pole vault. And the pole vault isn’t at the right time, then you will have have two poor events. Then what will you do. Just these are all the things you have to think about, meticulously plan how you want to do the decathlon. The real decathlon starts five days before the event. Because you are physically getting ready, that’s fine, but emotionally and logistically setting yourself up to be successful that day. At the event if you think now I need water, where are you going to get it from. The stadium is empty.

Those are things you have to be prepared for. That’s where the preparation started for me. That side is more to my interest. The preparation side, being meticulous with the planning rather than the auditor bit of my career

Jonathan: It makes sense there are 10 events, there are going to be a lot of logistics involved. The fact that the auditor bit, you did your degree in the USAhad to study your way through. You couldn’t half ass your way through it, the way people do it in India. Even when you started your career. There was this expectation that you had to make a choice -- study or sport. You never fell into this binary argument. How easy or difficult was it for you? You don’t just see sport as sport. Not doing this for a medal. You do it as a way experience as much as you can as a human. Has it always been the case?

I’m still in that threshold. It’s the same question, just a different verbiage. High jump or decathlon. I have always been a firm believer that both can happen simultaneously. That’s why going to the USA really opened my eyes. You are who your friends are, who your peers are. If everybody next to you, in your circle or who you look up to . Somebody is a doctor and a lawyer and still an Olympic gold medallist

Somebody is doing a biochemistry major and their name is Valerie Allman who is an Olympic gold medallist. Somebody is juvannn Harrison who is also doing Biomedical engineering. Why can’t I do fricking accounting and high jumping. That can certainly happen.

The people you look up to you become like those.

Here if you sit with someone they will say bhaisab we have to go and train in the morning. We have to train at 5 am. Why do you want to train at that time? If we train in the morning it is good. What will you do the rest of the day, we will sleep. Then we have evening training. If you stay with that mindset, then that’s what you are going to become. I’m not saying anyone is wrong, But i guess they learned from their seniors. Those seniors learned from there seniors. There’s no change in the pattern.

I got really lucky that I got an opportunity to go out there and observe these people. The fact that they might be Olympic or world medallist but they still have to do stuff to make ends meet.

Somebody like Janee Kassanavoid, who was bronze medallist in the hammer throw at Oregon, or Brooke Anderson who was a gold medallist in the hammer throw at the Oregon world championships. They have to do meal prep outside of their hammer throwing schedules so they can make some money on the side and get some supplemental income.

It’s not like they are doing an aayah type of work but they are making meals for office goers. They cook meals on Sunday and then deliver it to their homes. They make good nutritious meals for four days and then they travel on a Friday and Saturday to go and compete. These are all the side hustles they are doing on top of that Nike or Adidas contract which is whatever income and this is the supplemental income.

If the world champion can do all this. I’m still funded by TOPS scheme. So I should have a reason to do something else. These are things I picked up and go that nudge to do something on the side because otherwise the brain keeps working. It should keep working. If it gets blocked I will start overthinking which is my problem. It can be a boon to be overly meticulous but it can also be a bane when you start thinking too much and torture yourself. I could do this as well. But you are just sitting at home. That’s why I need to do things on the side. That’s why going to the USA really opened my eyes and coming back, trying to apply that over here. Trying to look for jobs, just something on the side, so that I can use my brain outside of this sport.

Jonathan: Was it always the case? Was it the case in India as well. You had to convince your parents that you wanted to play. And you were able to do that.

With parents it was already like that. With my dad there was this vision, that yes you can do multiple things but in that multiple things it wasn’t athletics but cricket and after that you can study or whatever. But we didn’t have that vision at that time. I just wanted to go to the camp. I wasn’t really thinking what was going on at home or not. The guys I looked up to went to camp so I want to go to the camp. Dad would say -What was there in the camp? We get almonds there in the morning. Even I can give you almonds! If you want to eat almonds why do you have to go there only to eat it?

But it was just a flex that I got to go to camp and do this or that.

Just for some people it might be really big but for my dad it was like that isn’t really your goal. You go ahead thinking of the goal you have in mind. Lot of times we get caught up in not earning our story. Especially if you come from a privileged background they tell you you are privileged so you have it easier. If someone from a less privileged background can do it, then you certainly can. I think the more privileged you are the harder it is because mentally you have that comfort. You don’t have that struggle. Your parents would say we would study under a street light or we crossed the sea to go to school. They had to go through that struggle just to get there that’s why they are successful today.

But the parents today are not letting their children study under the street lights or cross the sea to go to school. They say, in the morning a driver will come to drop you to school. You had to go through certain things to get success but you won’t allow your children to go through the same things to find success. There is that concept of golden handcuffs which he has got put on him.

So how will he go ahead. I think early on, which happened after i went to the USA, that I have a privileged background that I have to own. There’s nothing not privileged that I had. I grew up in a good household. No tension of food. School ke liye I had a car. I didn’t travel by bus. End of the day it doesn’t matter where you grew up from. You have to put in the same amount of effort if you want to compete at the highest level or compete with someone coming from not so privileged background. Their hunger might be more so you have to create that hunger within yourself. For them it is a life or death struggle. It’s not for you. But if you want to compete with them at the highest level you have to have that desire and make situations in your head to compete with someone who wants to do it really passionate. What is that drive inside you. To awaken that you have to do something or the other. For me that would have been challenging myself academically or doing something on the side, just to get that rev that I’m doing this but I’m also doing that so how do i put myself in that pressure situation.

That’s where that psyche started. By the time I got to my fifth year, I was bartending, I was tutoring, i was doing my own academics, writing my masters thesis, and on top of that I was winning the NCAA championships as well. So it was just things started happening. I started becoming a lawyer as well. In this case was looking on google what are the points to raise. Everything just happened. Its not about what happens or not but for you to have the strength to go through all these things and still come out on top. At the end of the day you are a high jumper you have to compete at the CWG. Which happened. I think all those things came together and helped me deal with those situations.

Jonathan: You pick up things very quickly. Once you put your mind to something you are able to figure it out. How come never chased your cricket career.

It’s that . Once this ends, there is JSW. Delhi Capitals is our team only. We will talk to them. I’m already doing javelin and throwing 52 so I’ll be able to bowl 140 at least. But realistically cricket is still my favourite sport. But every time cricket is on, CSK is my favourite team. Don’t tell JSW. But since the beginning of CSK I’ve been. Of course because of my dad but having that passion from the beginning. Cricket has always been number 1 for me, either to watch or learn or read.

I was talking from a news standpoint, there are a lot of cricket articles but you don’t want to read unless it is about Ashwin’s mankading or if there is a debate. Like right now Ashwin’s comment that they are my colleagues not my friends. That’s not just about the sport or who is who’s girlfriend but more about what goes on in the mind of a legend who is at that level and he also has some sort of snub issue or insecurity in his mind or whatever. Those things are really really interesting as an athlete. When I open up the newspaper. Those are the kind of things I like to read. If such a big athlete can feel those things, then maybe it isn’t such a big deal for me.

Things like that just add up and give you confidence.

Jonathan: I look at points but you don’t. What are your goals in the decathlon. What do you think is a good decathlon.

The reality is you have to see numbers but you can’t . The numbers is what speaks at the end of the day. How your performance is is how you get the medal and that is what is going to matter. But if you start calculating your points at the end of the first day then if you have a bad day you will just choke yourself because your focus is on the points and those points are going down. To make them go up, your focus is on that. What can i do rather than executing what I need to do right now. The biggest problem in the combined event is you cant get carried away if you had a good day or be sad if you had a bad event.

Staying neutral is very important and that will happen if you detached from the score. If you look at your score after day one and say you have 4000 points and start comparing, it is of no use because tomorrow if someone vaults 4.50 you are not going to do that. You are going to vault 3.50 so you are going to lose all that lead that you built up. What’s the point of looking at the score. It’s going to get evened out tomorrow which hasn’t evened out now. You can’t look at the score like that. You have to see individually what I can do now. The fact that I choked the 100m. How can I improve the next event. What can I do to make sure I am consistently in that range. Points and numbers can become a bane when you start thinking about it. It becomes an added pressure. I am usually here after two events and now what do i need to do, I try to keep it more qualitative than quantitative so I can measure the quality of my performance.

Jonathan: You can’t be like oh my god, at the Jim click you were 4400 after 1 day. So you will get 8000

You can’t be like that when you are doing it. Commenting, after it, before it and when someone else is doing it, is something even I do. He should do this or that. He usually do a 2.20 high jump but today he is only doing 2.15. It’s makes sense talk about these things before or after an event. At that point I am a spectator not a competitor. I love making those comments. I call up my friends and say he did this or that. That’s very fair.

Ipsit: You spoke about 3 of your weaker events. I would say it is the pole vault, discus and the javelin. Am i off the mark or on the mark?

If you had got this wrong I would have lost faith in you. I wouldn’t have believed you are following for the last 6 years. You got it right.

Ipsit: Was super happy that you did the 4m in the pole vault. Jon was saying you did the Shankar flop. Javelin you probably should discus with Neeraj. Discus you will agree, you will massively increase. The kind of explosive athlete you are, I see you doing really great in the discus.

Bilkul. These were all just things that show a lot of promise. Like you said you can see there is a lot of promise. In spite of these three weaker events, if I am able to score. We keep circling to the fact that if these three click how much could I score. That’s the motivation for me. To keep pushing. These are all three events, the more repetitions you get, the more you start picking it up. It’s not about the strength or the ability to do it. Which I already have. It’s the matter of getting comfortable with the implement since its new.

In the discus, I wanted to do better. I was relying on those points, which i ended up throwing what i usually throw so i wasn’t too sad about it. The rules say no one can do anything to the ring. The guy before me put so much chalk in the ring. HE said the circle is very fast so he wanted to put chalk to increase the friction. He was himself slipping in the two throws he did so I really don’t know what sort of friction he was creating. After the first throw I told him, you cant put chalk. But he kept saying bhaisab and kept adding chalk. After the first throw, I went there, picked up the disc, winded up, ended up off balancing and going over the circle. So that first throw was a waste.

Second throw again, now I only have 2 throws. I wanted to get a safe throw so I had something measurable otherwise my whole score goes for a toss. So I half heartedly threw some 29 meters or something. I felt at least i got something. In the third, I cleaned the entire ring. If I slipped a little bit on the chalk, the whole decathlon would be waste. Despite that I was still very conservative, when I got to the standing position, I yanked a little bit and it went over 35 and 36. And then it was a little safe. In the discus I see a lot more potential.

Javelin I was pretty surprised with the improvement. Javelin i have heard this is how it goes. When it goes out on the tip, it goes straight. If it doesn’t come out, you can throw with all your might and it won’t go straight. In the javelin I came out to see all my competitors running like Neeraj Chopra from 30m. If you saw my throw, I was taking 7 steps right from the middle of the runway and letting loose. The goal was to get my tip in the right position. I was starting all the way back here. Some of the guys were here and went back. End of the day the whole point is you are a decathlete. You want to get your three throws in as far as you can without trying to throw 90m. If you try 90 you will get 40. If you try 60 you will get 50. So you have to go according to that. For consistency I started out back there so I can find my tip, take my seven steps, add some momentum and let it lose.

Javelin came out well. Pole vault, that is where I had the raw ingredients. The whole concept of the vault is such a perfect event. I really love the vault even though I suck at it. It’s a physics problem. The whole concept is keeping your speed which cannot be constant in every jump. Keeping your run constant. The bar is always going to be constant. Which pole do you use to get over the bar where and how do you adjust.

In high jump the crossbar doesn’t go back and forth so you. In the vault you can adjust. Your speed is constant. So you have to run in the same speed so which pole you are jumping on and where you are holding on the pole to get the perfect amount of bend and flex to throw you over the bar and your height is on top of the bar. This is a problem which you have to execute perfectly on every attempt

For this reason you see elite vaulters carrying 10-12 poles in their bag so they have a pole for every situation. Lets say it rains or there is a headwind, or a tailwind. They have a pole of different length, flexes and different weights. It matters at what speed you are running and where you plant you get a different response. If someone asks why don’t you jump with a stronger pole – the answer is i can. I can jump with a pole that can get me to 5m. But if i don’t do that and I wont since I don’t have that perfect plant so the pole will likely throw me five meters on the other side of the pit. That is the challenge you have to navigate and know when to get on which pole.

That is the story behind those three events in this competition. The goal before the Asian Championships in 3 weeks if I get there is vault and discus how can I make them stronger so that I can go and compete there and score big. Because this is where I can make quantum improvements and get my score to a higher level. In the other events I can make marginal improvements. Here i can make quantum improvements.

Jonathan: What percentage would you say you are in each event. You must be about 90 percent in the high jump, what percentage would you rate yourself in other event. Javelin I guess about 50 percent. Pole vault about 30 percent

If you go order wise. Usually if I am a 10.8 second guy, I don’t see myself going beyond 10.6. In the long jump I’ve jumped 7.60 but I think I am capable of jumping 8m because whenever I’ve jumped 7.60 I’ve never found the board. I’ve always jumped from well behind the board. I think I have the speed and strength to go beyond the 7.98m barrier but consistently I can can jump 7.60 and 7.70m range. Shot put I can there is a lot of scope of improvement. I have long levers. It’s hard to put them to use. Put more push behind the ball. Get a little stronger upper body. I’m still transitioning from the high jump body. When that happens I feel I can put the shot further.

In the high jump don’t think I need to do much in that event. In the 400m, I think there is improvement and it is coming I ran 47 this season. I don’t think I need to run any faster. Running that individual event and running that in a decathlon is very different. Getting to that position where I run 47.7, 47.8 in a decathlon is going to be the perfect recipe. Day 1 is sorted. The real improvement comes in Day 2.

If you look at the score in the decathlon at the Tokyo Olympics , I will be in the top 5 and top 10 after the first day. But I make 4400 points on the first day. People make as many points on the second day which is how they get to 8800 points. For me the second day is bad and I only get around 3000 points which is why I end up at around 7000 something points.

The biggest scope of improvement starts the next day. Hurdles I ran 14.9 which isn’t reflective of what i can run. This season I have run 14.2. Of course that is an individual event which is different from the combined events and the fatigue with which you are going in. But 14.6, or 14.5 is about what I can do. I can do hurdles fast because I have the speed and height. I’m not scared of the height of the barrier. I am 6-5. It’s just the ability to motivate myself to run faster. If you have someone running with you who is fast enough, you push yourself. So hurdles I’m not too worried about.

Coming back to the magical three events, the three musketeers. The vault, javelin and discus. That’s where the whole game starts.

In Discus getting from 35 to 45 is possible because I have long levers. I have to get long and lengthy with my arms. I just have to get comfortable with that event. Keep throwing and get more experience with that implement.

Pole vault is the perfect problem. I have a lot of interest in that event so really have to find someone who can really coach me and get me to that level. It’s not a big deal to get to 4.50 or 460. I don’t need to be someone jumping 5m because I have the high jump to take care of that. My strength is there. I don’t want to lose points in the vault.

In the javelin, i have come to 50 and I think I could get to 55m. If I get selected for the Olympics and I throw 52m, I will be more than happy. No one really trains for the 1500m at the elite level.

If you think of the spectrum. On one end you have the type 1 fibres which is the marathon runner and the type 2 fibre kind of athlete like your weightlifter or Usain Bolt. A Usain Bolt can’t be expected to run a marathon. A marathon runner might be the best runner aerobically but you cant expect him to run a sub 10 100m. The spectrum is the same and you are in the middle of it. If someone says the decathlon is closer to the middle because we run the 1500m, the reality is that the decathlon is a lot closer to the Usain bolt side of the spectrum since 9/10 events are extremely explosive. Just the 1500 which isn’t. The more you train for the 1500, the more you come to the other side of the spectrum. So you might get really good at the 1500m but you will be affecting every other event.

The concept is back in the day, they would do two 45 minute sessions but now no one really trains for the 1500m. It’s taken care of by your training in the 400m and the speed endurance that you are doing for it. The rest of it you run on your heart and grit! I’ll be more than happy to run a 4.30 race consistently but the biggest improvements will come from the discus, pole vault and getting the javelin to where it is consistently over 55-54m. Javelin is one of those events where if you go from 55m to 65m, there is a quantum leap in the number of points you get. Like in certain events if you get to 13-14-15m its ok . But once you get near 16m you make huge improvements compared to the field because no one is throwing that far. In the high jump, the moment you get to 2.05m, you are making, huge gains compared to others because 99 percent of decathletes are jumping around 2m at the Olympic level. The vault, the majority are jumping over 5m so you have to get closer to the 5m mark so you don’t start losing points compared to others.

If you look at the table at the Olympics, you aren’t just a Tejaswin Shankar in a pool of 7000 guys. You are Tejaswin in a pool of 8800 point guys where that (7000 odd) is the amount of points they score after 8 events not ten. So to go along with them you have to get to that level. I think these two events are where I am only about 50 percent or 40 percent and there is a lot of room to improve.

Jonathan: Do you have any goals, any thing that motivates you? It’s a tough event. You could have chosen an easier life!

The biggest motivating factor which i realised before the CWG or even after was it’s not the medal. From childhood we have that narrative fed into us by coaches or fellow athletes that this years goal is the Asian Championships and the Asian Games, Olympic games and national games. After going to Birmingham, I felt these things might motivate others, that’s fine. What is important to me is when I think about those things, I end up putting too much pressure on myself and choking instead of having that ability to get back and what can I learn from this. From an academic standpoint, what can i do. How can I change my approach in this thing, to keep things consistent. When I focus on the process, then the result comes on its own. Something always comes. If the goal was to get 7500 points, i would probably have choked somewhere. It happened anyway on the first day. In the second day, i was thinking how can improve on the pole vault and I got help from Shiva for that. And once I got the 52m on the javelin, that was 99 percent of the battle done and now I can look at what I need to do in the 1500m to get the 7500 points right

Jonathan: What’s your small small goals for next week or this week at least?

Right now I have a water jug of 3 liters that I have to finish in two days. That’s my goal that I have to finish the water. That’s the best thing I can do to myself. This morning I went to swimming. I asked coach what’s the workout in swimming and he asked me to splash around. So just small things. Get up, get the blood flowing. That’s what I can do with the best of my abilities. I want to think about Asian Games but don’t want to overthink about it. So just one step at a time. That’s how I qualified and that’s how I will get the medal as well. When it comes we’ll see.

Ipsit: What are some remarkable and jaw dropping things you saw there? People with remarkable abilities and capacities.

I think 2.36 2.35 we talk alot. But when I saw him (JuVaughn Harrison) doing that for the first time live. This was my first experience of watching someone do 2.36 live. Videos I have been watching since childhood but seeing him do it live even for me I have never seen somebody jump 2.36. In NCAA 2021 championship he did 2.36 or 2.34 something like that just to see the bar that high and this guy boom it my jaw was on the floor and was like wow. It was very interesting. I know I have been doing this and I know how much effort it goes to do this and this guy just ran and does 2.36. Remarkable. For me it was quite an achievement.

Coming back to Orissa, the other day one of the officials was angry at me. We were warming up for high jump at 1.60 1.70. It was decathlon high jump what more we’ll do. After that, I came and raised to 2 meter and started doing scissors. 2 meters is already above my height. I’m 193-194 cm something like that. I put it on 2m and did one scissor kick and missed the first one. That guy was looking at me like if some joke was happening. There they are doing 160 and here you are wasting time doing scissor at 2m. Probably that’s what he was thinking, he was looking like that only when he was taking out the cross bar. I said sorry. Then I cleared it doing the scissor kick and then I cleared it doing short approach. He was just watching me. This is still warmup going on, everyone was sitting. I put 2.10 and took a full aproach jump and made it. The guy comes and says why don’t you do high jump? I was like what should I tell you sir I did. Then the competition got over and the guy came and said I never got to put it so high. Because of he had to stand on a chair to put it. He told me afterwards that it was very nice watching. He told me this afterwards but before he was giving me looks like who’s this mad person increasing our work.

Ipsit: This reminds of once Neeraj told me. There was a competition in Bhuvneshwar and his throw was not going well. 80s didn’t breach. An official said Neeraj India’s pride is in your hands. He’s a polite guy he said to us that I’m trying man. This reminds of that.

This happens in Orissa only.

Ipsit: They are very simple people, that’s how they show love.

Jonathan: I’m just wondering Ipshit. You threw shot put at National level, is Tejaswin throwing more than you?

Ipsit: I used to throw more than Tejaswin but I weigh double and I’m equally tall. I was a very non-talented athlete, Tejaswin is already throwing 13 meters plus. After watching him throw discuss i can say I mean he’s a 40-25 thrower even with cosmetic changes in technique. He’s obviously an elite athlete, he knows what he’s doing best. But there’s a lot of potential in discuss. Nobody can throw 13 meters like that. If he gets that left block going. Like there’s a take off leg in high jump, take off mode in long jump, even in discuss there’s a pivot once left leg blocks. He’s long enough to do that german kind of throwing without bothering about slipping. He can throw non-reverse throw like the Germans. He can just wing it.

Jonathan: Tejaswin are you a dancer?

A: No I’m not but I’m taking notes what sir said is correct.

Ipsit: I’m afraid while doing discuss if my leg touches the rim there will be no throw. I have to do safe throw. The concept of safe throw will be out. He’ll figure it out. Who am I to tell Tejaswin after playing inter-district?

Jonathan: Tejaswin, what are some of the things you wish you’d change in how athletics is run, not run, but how athletics is in India?

A:I think we are already seeing a lot of changes w.r.t certain things like. First of all favourable calender keeping in mind big competitions providing opportunities. I mean every problem is interlinked with another problem. Like people say meets are less someone should do meets so that people play. Now they conduct meets but at that time of the year when there’s no one to play. Only one or two people are in the start list and no one is on the ground. Somewhere coaches and athlete have that inbuilt mindset that I have to prepare for inter-state and won’t play other competition. That has to change. What is the point of training for 12 months where you are only competing for one meet that can be good or both. That is also there if I do good there then I can get a job. The risk reward ratio is very high that I take risk for the job and once I get the job I don’t have any reason to do sport. So it’s like a domino effect. Somewhere down the line it comes down to if you are doing sport for necessasity or for passion. Our sport is like that unlike golf or tennis that people do for necessasity to get job. So what can you do to change it because you can’t blame that kid also because there coming from such a situation. That’s why its very difficult to comment on this of what can you change. It’s easy to say that more meets could have been done in a better weather but to think about it it’s a very big task in front of us. If I compare with Finland or USA, they are developed country developed economy they don’t have hunger issues there. They don’t get jobs after playing. There the olympic medalist is also preping meals to earn. Here we wont have money but there will be an ego clash that how can my kid work in Mcdonalds I’ll send him to school in Mercedes. It’s a cultural thing.

The change that I think should be implemented is audience should be educated whom to celebrate and when to celebrate. Just because an athlete is coming second in a decathlon in a meet doesn’t mean that is a silver medal. That is not a track meet. Not overhyping things. I think that’ll trickle down to the fact that just because someone winning a european competition doesn’t mean it is something for India’s pride it’s just a track meet that they are getting prepared for. The ultimate goal is to compete in Asian championship. This is how education will come about the sport and they’ll start looking at it as recreational point of view and not for national pride. If these things come down and there’s a chill atmosphere things will start taking up shape. Ultimately if people are little bit educated what to celebrate and that comes from you guys writing good educational articles so people also enjoy reading.

I want that everybody should get opportunity. People should play more. Have exposure trips. Just give individual athletes the relaxation that they can go anywhere there’s one inter-state annually other than that go and play anywhere. If you want any help we are there for you as a federation. Considering the sport has now become a ranking sport than some sort of a qualification sport. If somebody is playing only inter-state, federation cup and open nationals is at a disadvantage than somebody like jyoti who is competing at inter-state qualifying and competing in three meets in europe at the same time to qualify for world championships.

If you give some meets to the upcoming athletes then you’ll see a lot more athletes competing at all these marquee events utlising their ranking points. It’ll itself create a buzz around the country I think that is the way forward in my opinion. These are all very small fixes not some big fundamental fix.

Jonathan: What’s next for you workwise and gamewise? What is your thing for the Asian games now that you have qualified?

A:Asian games I’m not worried about the goal was to qualify and now I have qualified. Let’s see what happens in three months a lot can happen. Not thinking about it. Immediate goal is to get ready for the asian championship.

Coming back to first question, In this ecosystem i’ve realised like when I was leaving Deliote they were telling me what are odds because there you can transfer internally so what are the odds we can help get placed in gurgoan office you can do the same duties there. But after talking to some of my friends and family, there will be many hindrances you won’t get any time to train. Even training there will be lot of hindrances so they were like if you are here. Since childhood when we asked you to study you played now family is saying play then you want to work. They were like live your life follow your passion it’s not like we are relying on you financially. Carry on with what you do eventually you’ll have to work. figure it out then.

For me just getting some supplemental sort of a thing to channel the mind. I haven’t thought about it yet. Once asian championship is done asian games is done just getting back to the ground what can i do can i study to prepare for gmat or gre exam so that I can setup myself in the future or study for CPA to elevate my credentials as an accountant so these are some things that Iam thinking about. Don’t want to over complicate things right now but eventually having avenues open even after sport tomorrow.

Ipsit: How much do you bench?

A: Close to 100-105 kgs.

--xx--

If you’ve made it this far, thank you so much for joining us on another installment of what google won’t tell you. This episode was an education for us in the conversation with Tejaswin and we hope you enjoyed it just as much. If you have any comments or feedback for us, you can drop them below this episode in the space provided or reach out to us on social media @sportstarweb. We’ve dropped our email ID there too, where you can write to us with your thoughts and questions. Do subscribe to the podcast if you like what you hear. Even if you don’t, give us your feedback and subscribe anyway. Until we return with another episode, goodbye and take care! See you next time.