Quiz

Quiz: 1990 football World Cup

From West Germany's third title to heartbreak for Argentina, the 1990 FIFA World Cup was a dramatic affair. How well do you know this edition of the quadrennial marquee? Take our quiz and find out.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 May, 2020 14:36 IST

Diego Maradona of Argentina is brought down by both Guido Buchwald (left) and Lothar Matthaus (right) of West Germany during the 1990 FIFA World Cup Final at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy. West Germany won the match and final 1-0.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 May, 2020 14:36 IST
1.The 1990 tournament in Italy was the first time Egypt played the World Cup since?
2.The 1990 World Cup was the last time a tiebreaker was needed till 2018 (when Japan qualified over Senegal in Group H). What was used to determine second place in Group F between the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands in 1990?
3.At the 1990 tournament, Argentina scored the fewest goals for a team reaching the final of the World Cup (excluding penalty shootouts). How many?
4.At the 1990 World Cup, Italy had the best performance of a team ever that did not become champion. How many of the seven games it played did it win?
5.The 1990 World Cup was only the second time that all four semifinalists were former champions – Argentina, England, Italy and West Germany? When did this happen for the first time?
6.In 1990, which Argentine became the first player to be sent off in a World Cup final?
7.Lothar Matthaus was part of the West Germany squads that reached three consecutive World Cup finals between 1982 and 1990. But which teammate of his played all three finals?
8.The 1990 World Cup had the lowest average number of goals scored per game. How many?