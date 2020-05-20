Quiz Quiz: 1990 football World Cup From West Germany's third title to heartbreak for Argentina, the 1990 FIFA World Cup was a dramatic affair. How well do you know this edition of the quadrennial marquee? Take our quiz and find out. Team Sportstar 20 May, 2020 14:36 IST Diego Maradona of Argentina is brought down by both Guido Buchwald (left) and Lothar Matthaus (right) of West Germany during the 1990 FIFA World Cup Final at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy. West Germany won the match and final 1-0. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 20 May, 2020 14:36 IST 1.The 1990 tournament in Italy was the first time Egypt played the World Cup since? 1934 1954 First time Egypt played a World Cup 2.The 1990 World Cup was the last time a tiebreaker was needed till 2018 (when Japan qualified over Senegal in Group H). What was used to determine second place in Group F between the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands in 1990? Fair play (yellow cards received) A playoff Drawing of lots 3.At the 1990 tournament, Argentina scored the fewest goals for a team reaching the final of the World Cup (excluding penalty shootouts). How many? Seven Argentina scored just five goals in seven games, of which two were decided by penalties – against Yugoslavia in the quarterfinals and Italy in the semifinals. Six Argentina scored just five goals in seven games, of which two were decided by penalties – against Yugoslavia in the quarterfinals and Italy in the semifinals. Five Argentina scored just five goals in seven games, of which two were decided by penalties – against Yugoslavia in the quarterfinals and Italy in the semifinals. 4.At the 1990 World Cup, Italy had the best performance of a team ever that did not become champion. How many of the seven games it played did it win? Five Italy was eliminated in a penalty shootout against Argentina in the semifinals. Six Italy was eliminated in a penalty shootout against Argentina in the semifinals. Seven Italy was eliminated in a penalty shootout against Argentina in the semifinals. 5.The 1990 World Cup was only the second time that all four semifinalists were former champions – Argentina, England, Italy and West Germany? When did this happen for the first time? 1970 1978 1986 6.In 1990, which Argentine became the first player to be sent off in a World Cup final? Gustavo Dezotti Monzón was sent off in the 65th minute and Dezotti in the 87th minute. Maradona received a yellow card in the 87th minute. Pedro Monzón Monzón was sent off in the 65th minute and Dezotti in the 87th minute. Maradona received a yellow card in the 87th minute. Diego Maradona Monzón was sent off in the 65th minute and Dezotti in the 87th minute. Maradona received a yellow card in the 87th minute. 7.Lothar Matthaus was part of the West Germany squads that reached three consecutive World Cup finals between 1982 and 1990. But which teammate of his played all three finals? Harald Schumacher Andreas Brehme Pierre Littbarski 8.The 1990 World Cup had the lowest average number of goals scored per game. How many? 2.21 1.89 2.07