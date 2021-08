Junior World Championship: Manu Bhaker to spearhead Indian women’s team

Olympian Manu Bhaker will spearhead the junior women’s team, competing in the air pistol and sports pistol events, in the Junior World Championship to be held in Lima, Peru, from September 27 to October 10.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, another young Olympian who competed in Tokyo, has made it to the team in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event.

The junior World Championship will feature many events in pistol, rifle and shotgun that are not Olympic events.

The team will also include three prominent rapid fire pistol shooters Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu who came close to securing a berth for the Tokyo Olympics.

Since the ISSF allows six shooters in an event, subject to the condition that two belong to the youth category, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) tried to enter all the deserving candidates.