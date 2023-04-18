Shooting

National shooting trials: Sarabjot tops men’s air pistol, Anuradha first in women

Fourth National shooting selection trials: Sarabjot Singh beat qualification topper Arjun Singh Cheema to clinch the top spot in men’s air pistol in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Sarabjot Singh beat qualification topper Arjun Singh Cheema (586) 16-12 to clinch the top spot in men’s air pistol in the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy, Bhopal, on Tuesday.

National shooting trials: Neha tops women’s air pistol; Manu Bhaker misses medal rounds

Multiple World Cup gold medallist and Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary regained a semblance of his fine form with a score of 582, but eventually finished eighth.

In women’s air pistol, Anuradha Devi beat Palak Ghulia 17-11. Ruchita Vinerkar pipped Manu Bhaker by 0.3 point for the third place.

The champion of the earlier trial, Neha and Olympian Yashaswini Singh Deswal placed 13th and 15th respectively with a score of 571. Rhythm Sangwan slipped to 19th with 570.

RESULTS
10m air pistol
Men: 1. Sarabjot Singh 16 (259.0) 583; 2. Arjun Singh Cheema 12 (253.5) 586; 3. Pradhyumn Singh 252.6 (581); 4. Sohan Sharma 252.3 (583).
Junior men: 1. Sagar Bhargava 16 (253.1) 584; 2. Shubham Bisla 8 (252.5) 578; 3. Yash Tomar 252.5 (580); 4. Kapil 252.1 (578).
Women: 1. Anuradha Devi 17 (250.6) 573; 2. Palak Ghulia 11 (252.5) 579; Ruchita Vinerkar 249.3 (574); 4. Manu Bhaker (249.0) 573.
Junior women: 1. Varsha Singh 17 (249.3) 575; 2. Anjali Chaudhary 11 (251.6) 579; 3. Tejaswani 245.8 (575); 4. Suruchi 245.7 (572).

