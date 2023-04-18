National shooting trials: Sarabjot tops men’s air pistol, Anuradha first in women

Sarabjot Singh beat qualification topper Arjun Singh Cheema (586) 16-12 to clinch the top spot in men’s air pistol in the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy, Bhopal, on Tuesday.

Multiple World Cup gold medallist and Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary regained a semblance of his fine form with a score of 582, but eventually finished eighth.

In women’s air pistol, Anuradha Devi beat Palak Ghulia 17-11. Ruchita Vinerkar pipped Manu Bhaker by 0.3 point for the third place.

The champion of the earlier trial, Neha and Olympian Yashaswini Singh Deswal placed 13th and 15th respectively with a score of 571. Rhythm Sangwan slipped to 19th with 570.